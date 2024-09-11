Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹222
Prev. Close₹221.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,431.36
Day's High₹233.29
Day's Low₹222
52 Week's High₹350
52 Week's Low₹215.53
Book Value₹178.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,700.11
P/E10.48
EPS21.17
Divi. Yield0
In terms of asset quality, Northern Arc Capital reported a gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.60%, with a net NPA ratio of 0.18% as of September 30, 2024.
As of March 2024, the company had enabled approximately Rs 1.73 trillion in finance, benefiting more than 10 crore people in India.
The company operates a diversified financial services platform designed to meet the diverse retail credit needs of under-served households and businesses across India.
Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.
The issue will be open for investors to bid until September 19. The company has secured Rs 228 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue's launch.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
89.03
88.91
87.92
87.5
Preference Capital
82.65
82.65
82.65
82.65
Reserves
1,755.47
1,538.36
1,388.29
1,322.71
Net Worth
1,927.15
1,709.92
1,558.86
1,492.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,890.08
1,304.97
909.54
681.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,890.08
1,304.97
909.54
681.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.95
6.23
7.01
4.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
P S Jayakumar
Managing Director & CEO
Kshama Fernandes
Nominee
Michael Jude Fernandes
Nominee
Samir Amrit Shah
Nominee
Amit Mehta
Independent Director
Anuradha Rao
Independent Director
Ashutosh Arvind Pednekar
Nominee
Vijay Nallan Chakravarthi
Company Secretary
Srividhya Ramaswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Northern ARC Capital Ltd
Summary
Northern ARC Capital Limited (Formerly known Highland Leasing & Finance Private Limited) was incorporated on March 9, 1989 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai. The name of Company was changed to IFMR Capital Finance Private Limited on June 19, 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to IFMR Capital Finance Limited on December 12, 2017 and finally to Northern Arc Capital Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 20, 2018 issued by RoC. The Company has obtained Revised Certificate dated March 8, 2018 for Change in Name. The Company is a diversified financial services platform set up primarily to the diverse retail credit requirements of the under-served households and businesses in India. The Company provide liquidity and develop access to debt-capital markets for institutions that impact financially excluded households and business enterprises. It operate in sectors like microfinance, MSME finance, vehicle finance (includes commercial vehicle and two-wheeler finance), consumer finance, affordable housing finance and agricultural supply chain finance. The Company provide multiple offerings to facilitate the flow of credit to the under-served households and businesses. The platform provides three primary channels, i.e., (i) Lending (ii) Placements and (iii) Fund Management. The Company enable financing to underserved customers through th
Read More
The Northern ARC Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹229.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is ₹3700.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is 10.48 and 1.10 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Northern ARC Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is ₹215.53 and ₹350 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Northern ARC Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -29.10%, 3 Month at -21.87% and 1 Month at -1.52%.
