Summary

Northern ARC Capital Limited (Formerly known Highland Leasing & Finance Private Limited) was incorporated on March 9, 1989 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai. The name of Company was changed to IFMR Capital Finance Private Limited on June 19, 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to IFMR Capital Finance Limited on December 12, 2017 and finally to Northern Arc Capital Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 20, 2018 issued by RoC. The Company has obtained Revised Certificate dated March 8, 2018 for Change in Name. The Company is a diversified financial services platform set up primarily to the diverse retail credit requirements of the under-served households and businesses in India. The Company provide liquidity and develop access to debt-capital markets for institutions that impact financially excluded households and business enterprises. It operate in sectors like microfinance, MSME finance, vehicle finance (includes commercial vehicle and two-wheeler finance), consumer finance, affordable housing finance and agricultural supply chain finance. The Company provide multiple offerings to facilitate the flow of credit to the under-served households and businesses. The platform provides three primary channels, i.e., (i) Lending (ii) Placements and (iii) Fund Management. The Company enable financing to underserved customers through th

