Northern ARC Capital Ltd Share Price

229.28
(3.36%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open222
  • Day's High233.29
  • 52 Wk High350
  • Prev. Close221.82
  • Day's Low222
  • 52 Wk Low 215.53
  • Turnover (lac)1,431.36
  • P/E10.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.03
  • EPS21.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,700.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Northern ARC Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

222

Prev. Close

221.82

Turnover(Lac.)

1,431.36

Day's High

233.29

Day's Low

222

52 Week's High

350

52 Week's Low

215.53

Book Value

178.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,700.11

P/E

10.48

EPS

21.17

Divi. Yield

0

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Northern ARC Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Northern Arc Capital Reports 24% Profit Surge to ₹96 Crore in Q2

Northern Arc Capital Reports 24% Profit Surge to ₹96 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|10:06 PM

In terms of asset quality, Northern Arc Capital reported a gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.60%, with a net NPA ratio of 0.18% as of September 30, 2024.

Northern ARC Capital closes at 22% premium over issue price

Northern ARC Capital closes at 22% premium over issue price

24 Sep 2024|04:14 PM

As of March 2024, the company had enabled approximately Rs 1.73 trillion in finance, benefiting more than 10 crore people in India.

Northern Arc Capital lists at a 33% above the issue price

Northern Arc Capital lists at a 33% above the issue price

24 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The company operates a diversified financial services platform designed to meet the diverse retail credit needs of under-served households and businesses across India.

Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

20 Sep 2024|05:16 PM

Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.

Northern ARC Capital's IPO receives over 74 times subscription

Northern ARC Capital's IPO receives over 74 times subscription

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The issue will be open for investors to bid until September 19. The company has secured Rs 228 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue's launch.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Northern ARC Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:37 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 31.73%

Institutions: 31.72%

Non-Institutions: 66.85%

Custodian: 1.41%

Share Price

Northern ARC Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

89.03

88.91

87.92

87.5

Preference Capital

82.65

82.65

82.65

82.65

Reserves

1,755.47

1,538.36

1,388.29

1,322.71

Net Worth

1,927.15

1,709.92

1,558.86

1,492.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,890.08

1,304.97

909.54

681.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,890.08

1,304.97

909.54

681.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.95

6.23

7.01

4.12

View Annually Results

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Northern ARC Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

P S Jayakumar

Managing Director & CEO

Kshama Fernandes

Nominee

Michael Jude Fernandes

Nominee

Samir Amrit Shah

Nominee

Amit Mehta

Independent Director

Anuradha Rao

Independent Director

Ashutosh Arvind Pednekar

Nominee

Vijay Nallan Chakravarthi

Company Secretary

Srividhya Ramaswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Northern ARC Capital Ltd

Summary

Northern ARC Capital Limited (Formerly known Highland Leasing & Finance Private Limited) was incorporated on March 9, 1989 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai. The name of Company was changed to IFMR Capital Finance Private Limited on June 19, 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to IFMR Capital Finance Limited on December 12, 2017 and finally to Northern Arc Capital Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 20, 2018 issued by RoC. The Company has obtained Revised Certificate dated March 8, 2018 for Change in Name. The Company is a diversified financial services platform set up primarily to the diverse retail credit requirements of the under-served households and businesses in India. The Company provide liquidity and develop access to debt-capital markets for institutions that impact financially excluded households and business enterprises. It operate in sectors like microfinance, MSME finance, vehicle finance (includes commercial vehicle and two-wheeler finance), consumer finance, affordable housing finance and agricultural supply chain finance. The Company provide multiple offerings to facilitate the flow of credit to the under-served households and businesses. The platform provides three primary channels, i.e., (i) Lending (ii) Placements and (iii) Fund Management. The Company enable financing to underserved customers through th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Northern ARC Capital Ltd share price today?

The Northern ARC Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹229.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Northern ARC Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is ₹3700.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Northern ARC Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is 10.48 and 1.10 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Northern ARC Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Northern ARC Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is ₹215.53 and ₹350 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Northern ARC Capital Ltd?

Northern ARC Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -29.10%, 3 Month at -21.87% and 1 Month at -1.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Northern ARC Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Northern ARC Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 28.09 %
Public - 71.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Northern ARC Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

