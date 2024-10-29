We wish to inform you that the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Corrigendum to the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024) Proceedings of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) In continuation to our intimation NACL/05/NOV/2024-25 dated November 27, 2024, we would like to inform that the Shareholders of Northern Arc Capital Limited (the Company) at their 16th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, December 19, 2024, has approved, inter alia, the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)