|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|We wish to inform you that the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Corrigendum to the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024) Proceedings of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) In continuation to our intimation NACL/05/NOV/2024-25 dated November 27, 2024, we would like to inform that the Shareholders of Northern Arc Capital Limited (the Company) at their 16th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, December 19, 2024, has approved, inter alia, the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)
In terms of asset quality, Northern Arc Capital reported a gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.60%, with a net NPA ratio of 0.18% as of September 30, 2024.Read More
As of March 2024, the company had enabled approximately Rs 1.73 trillion in finance, benefiting more than 10 crore people in India.Read More
The company operates a diversified financial services platform designed to meet the diverse retail credit needs of under-served households and businesses across India.Read More
Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.Read More
The issue will be open for investors to bid until September 19. The company has secured Rs 228 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue's launch.Read More
The Northern Arc Capital IPO has a minimum market lot of 57 shares and a ₹14,991 application amount.Read More
The ₹777 crore IPO, which opened for subscription on September 16, will close on September 19. The price range is ₹249-263 per share.Read More
The IPO has allocated up to 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
The price band for the Northern Arc Capital Ltd IPO is set between ₹249 to ₹263 per share.Read More
