iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

222.44
(-1.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023

Gross Sales

1,326.16

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,326.16

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

15.06

Total Income

1,341.22

Total Expenditure

500.07

PBIDT

841.15

Interest

522.45

PBDT

318.7

Depreciation

12.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

79.96

Deferred Tax

-5.72

Reported Profit After Tax

232.17

Minority Interest After NP

12.64

Net Profit after Minority Interest

219.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

219.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

89.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

63.42

PBDTM(%)

24.03

PATM(%)

17.5

Northern ARC Capital Ltd: Related NEWS

Northern Arc Capital Reports 24% Profit Surge to ₹96 Crore in Q2

Northern Arc Capital Reports 24% Profit Surge to ₹96 Crore in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:06 PM

In terms of asset quality, Northern Arc Capital reported a gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.60%, with a net NPA ratio of 0.18% as of September 30, 2024.

Read More
Northern ARC Capital closes at 22% premium over issue price

Northern ARC Capital closes at 22% premium over issue price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|04:14 PM

As of March 2024, the company had enabled approximately Rs 1.73 trillion in finance, benefiting more than 10 crore people in India.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital lists at a 33% above the issue price

Northern Arc Capital lists at a 33% above the issue price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The company operates a diversified financial services platform designed to meet the diverse retail credit needs of under-served households and businesses across India.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment: Here's how to check

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|05:16 PM

Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.

Read More
Northern ARC Capital's IPO receives over 74 times subscription

Northern ARC Capital's IPO receives over 74 times subscription

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The issue will be open for investors to bid until September 19. The company has secured Rs 228 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue's launch.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital IPO subscribed 18.21 times so far

Northern Arc Capital IPO subscribed 18.21 times so far

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|03:53 PM

The Northern Arc Capital IPO has a minimum market lot of 57 shares and a ₹14,991 application amount.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital IPO subscribed 7.68 times on Day 2

Northern Arc Capital IPO subscribed 7.68 times on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The ₹777 crore IPO, which opened for subscription on September 16, will close on September 19. The price range is ₹249-263 per share.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscription Details On Day 2

Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscription Details On Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|12:14 PM

The IPO has allocated up to 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35% for retail investors.

Read More
Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|04:47 PM

The price band for the Northern Arc Capital Ltd IPO is set between ₹249 to ₹263 per share.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Northern ARC Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.