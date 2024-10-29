Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Feb-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
27.38%
31.72%
31.72%
28.08%
98.05%
Non-Institutions
72.55%
66.85%
66.85%
71.85%
0%
Total Non-Promoter
99.94%
98.58%
98.58%
99.94%
98.05%
Custodian
0.05%
1.41%
1.41%
0.05%
1.94%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In terms of asset quality, Northern Arc Capital reported a gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.60%, with a net NPA ratio of 0.18% as of September 30, 2024.Read More
As of March 2024, the company had enabled approximately Rs 1.73 trillion in finance, benefiting more than 10 crore people in India.Read More
The company operates a diversified financial services platform designed to meet the diverse retail credit needs of under-served households and businesses across India.Read More
Investors can verify their allotment status online through the BSE website or Kfin Technologies Limited.Read More
The issue will be open for investors to bid until September 19. The company has secured Rs 228 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue's launch.Read More
The Northern Arc Capital IPO has a minimum market lot of 57 shares and a ₹14,991 application amount.Read More
The ₹777 crore IPO, which opened for subscription on September 16, will close on September 19. The price range is ₹249-263 per share.Read More
The IPO has allocated up to 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
The price band for the Northern Arc Capital Ltd IPO is set between ₹249 to ₹263 per share.Read More
