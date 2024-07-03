Northern Spirits Ltd Summary

Northern Spirits Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Northern Spirits Private Limited at Kolkata on September 13, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Northern Spirits Limited on May 03, 2018. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading and distributing of imported wines, liquors and beverages on PAN India Basis. The Company has been in operation since 2012 as the Importer & Distributor of fine Alcoholic Beverages and is focused in imports of leading international brands such as William Grants (Glenfiddich Single Malt, Grants Whisky, Monkey Shoulder Whisky, Balvenie Single Malt, Hendricks Gin), Bacardi Global (Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dewars Whisky, Martini Vermouth), Shepherd Neame Beer, Amigos Beer, Carlo Rossi California Wines, Tomich Australian Wines, Coopers Australian Beer, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Two Tree Gin, Reddot Wheat Beer, Aqua Riva Mexican Tequila & Organika Russian Vodka and are distributing the same in Northern Region - Delhi, North East, West Bengal and as a strategic move decided to integrate the business for better corporate governance and Compliance.The Company operates as an alcohol beverage company and it imports and distributes wide range of alcoholic beverages and caters to customers all over in India. It is a prominent distribution house with presence in North and East India. It has a unique portfolio of premium brands encompassing every major category of wine and spirits. To ensure an optimal allocation of resources for key brands across all our markets, the Group uses its brand planning tool - the House of Brands - which encompasses five categories of brands: Strategic International Brands, Specialty Brands, Strategic Local Brands, Wines and Prestige Brands. On 1st April 2018, United Wines was merged with the Company. In March 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 43,02,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund from public aggregating to Rs 18.49 Crores.The Company has been operating in the domestic market and has a wide range of supplies from international market through its import operations. The Company has forayed into its First Retail format at Garden Galleria Mall, Noida - The Liquor Exchange in 2023.