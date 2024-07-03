Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹235
Prev. Close₹231.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹92.32
Day's High₹238.9
Day's Low₹221.25
52 Week's High₹507.5
52 Week's Low₹132.6
Book Value₹62.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)355.13
P/E22.42
EPS10.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.05
16.05
16.05
16.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.96
67.38
56.25
50.25
Net Worth
100.01
83.43
72.3
66.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
143.06
160.8
110.26
25.86
yoy growth (%)
-11.03
45.83
326.26
673.93
Raw materials
-123.42
-126.82
-75.57
-15.83
As % of sales
86.27
78.86
68.53
61.2
Employee costs
-2.26
-2.15
-1.21
-0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.11
5.04
15.45
1.36
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.23
-0.32
-0.06
Tax paid
-1.15
-1.43
-5.39
-0.34
Working capital
17.41
21.4
68.01
7.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.03
45.83
326.26
673.93
Op profit growth
-3.47
-58.15
1,129.01
-674.48
EBIT growth
-2.23
-58.33
1,179.88
-714.53
Net profit growth
-17.9
-64.07
889.82
-496.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankush Bakshi
Executive Director
Anuj Bakshi
Executive Director
Roshni Bakshi
Executive Director
Kanika Bakshi
Independent Director
Jagjit Singh Kochar
Independent Director
Sathvik Jain
Independent Director
Malti Jaiswal
Independent Director
Arihant Jain
Additional Director
Dinesh Shaw
Reports by Northern Spirits Ltd
Summary
Northern Spirits Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Northern Spirits Private Limited at Kolkata on September 13, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Northern Spirits Limited on May 03, 2018. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading and distributing of imported wines, liquors and beverages on PAN India Basis. The Company has been in operation since 2012 as the Importer & Distributor of fine Alcoholic Beverages and is focused in imports of leading international brands such as William Grants (Glenfiddich Single Malt, Grants Whisky, Monkey Shoulder Whisky, Balvenie Single Malt, Hendricks Gin), Bacardi Global (Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dewars Whisky, Martini Vermouth), Shepherd Neame Beer, Amigos Beer, Carlo Rossi California Wines, Tomich Australian Wines, Coopers Australian Beer, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Two Tree Gin, Reddot Wheat Beer, Aqua Riva Mexican Tequila & Organika Russian Vodka and are distributing the same in Northern Region - Delhi, North East, West Bengal and as a strategic move decided to integrate the business for better corporate governance and Compliance.The Company operates as an alcohol beverage company and it imports and distributes wide range of alcoholic beverages and caters to customers all over in India. It is a prominent distribution house with presence in North and East India. It has a unique portfolio
The Northern Spirits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹221.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Northern Spirits Ltd is ₹355.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Northern Spirits Ltd is 22.42 and 3.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Northern Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Northern Spirits Ltd is ₹132.6 and ₹507.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Northern Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.06%, 3 Years at 104.64%, 1 Year at -37.12%, 6 Month at 17.85%, 3 Month at 34.07% and 1 Month at 18.82%.
