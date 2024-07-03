iifl-logo-icon 1
Northern Spirits Ltd Share Price

221.25
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:06:00 AM

  • Open235
  • Day's High238.9
  • 52 Wk High507.5
  • Prev. Close231.4
  • Day's Low221.25
  • 52 Wk Low 132.6
  • Turnover (lac)92.32
  • P/E22.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.3
  • EPS10.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)355.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Northern Spirits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

235

Prev. Close

231.4

Turnover(Lac.)

92.32

Day's High

238.9

Day's Low

221.25

52 Week's High

507.5

52 Week's Low

132.6

Book Value

62.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

355.13

P/E

22.42

EPS

10.32

Divi. Yield

0

Northern Spirits Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Northern Spirits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Northern Spirits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.96%

Non-Promoter- 33.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Northern Spirits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.05

16.05

16.05

16.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.96

67.38

56.25

50.25

Net Worth

100.01

83.43

72.3

66.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

143.06

160.8

110.26

25.86

yoy growth (%)

-11.03

45.83

326.26

673.93

Raw materials

-123.42

-126.82

-75.57

-15.83

As % of sales

86.27

78.86

68.53

61.2

Employee costs

-2.26

-2.15

-1.21

-0.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.11

5.04

15.45

1.36

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.23

-0.32

-0.06

Tax paid

-1.15

-1.43

-5.39

-0.34

Working capital

17.41

21.4

68.01

7.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.03

45.83

326.26

673.93

Op profit growth

-3.47

-58.15

1,129.01

-674.48

EBIT growth

-2.23

-58.33

1,179.88

-714.53

Net profit growth

-17.9

-64.07

889.82

-496.99

No Record Found

Northern Spirits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Northern Spirits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankush Bakshi

Executive Director

Anuj Bakshi

Executive Director

Roshni Bakshi

Executive Director

Kanika Bakshi

Independent Director

Jagjit Singh Kochar

Independent Director

Sathvik Jain

Independent Director

Malti Jaiswal

Independent Director

Arihant Jain

Additional Director

Dinesh Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Northern Spirits Ltd

Summary

Northern Spirits Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Northern Spirits Private Limited at Kolkata on September 13, 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Northern Spirits Limited on May 03, 2018. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading and distributing of imported wines, liquors and beverages on PAN India Basis. The Company has been in operation since 2012 as the Importer & Distributor of fine Alcoholic Beverages and is focused in imports of leading international brands such as William Grants (Glenfiddich Single Malt, Grants Whisky, Monkey Shoulder Whisky, Balvenie Single Malt, Hendricks Gin), Bacardi Global (Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dewars Whisky, Martini Vermouth), Shepherd Neame Beer, Amigos Beer, Carlo Rossi California Wines, Tomich Australian Wines, Coopers Australian Beer, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Two Tree Gin, Reddot Wheat Beer, Aqua Riva Mexican Tequila & Organika Russian Vodka and are distributing the same in Northern Region - Delhi, North East, West Bengal and as a strategic move decided to integrate the business for better corporate governance and Compliance.The Company operates as an alcohol beverage company and it imports and distributes wide range of alcoholic beverages and caters to customers all over in India. It is a prominent distribution house with presence in North and East India. It has a unique portfolio
Company FAQs

What is the Northern Spirits Ltd share price today?

The Northern Spirits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹221.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Northern Spirits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Northern Spirits Ltd is ₹355.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Northern Spirits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Northern Spirits Ltd is 22.42 and 3.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Northern Spirits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Northern Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Northern Spirits Ltd is ₹132.6 and ₹507.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Northern Spirits Ltd?

Northern Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.06%, 3 Years at 104.64%, 1 Year at -37.12%, 6 Month at 17.85%, 3 Month at 34.07% and 1 Month at 18.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Northern Spirits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Northern Spirits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.03 %

