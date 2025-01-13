Northern Spirits Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.05
16.05
16.05
16.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.96
67.38
56.25
50.25
Net Worth
100.01
83.43
72.3
66.3
Minority Interest
Debt
137.75
95.08
67.74
57.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
237.76
178.51
140.04
123.57
Fixed Assets
10.53
10.44
10.34
10.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.09
0.08
0.04
Networking Capital
210.13
160.68
119.33
108.39
Inventories
59.97
51.49
40.56
37.11
Inventory Days
94.68
Sundry Debtors
142.58
106.92
63.27
46.74
Debtor Days
119.24
Other Current Assets
14.44
6.51
17.92
26.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.86
-4.24
-2.42
-1.51
Cash
16.99
7.29
10.3
4.97
Total Assets
237.76
178.5
140.05
123.57
