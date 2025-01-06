Northern Spirits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.11
5.04
15.45
1.36
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.23
-0.32
-0.06
Tax paid
-1.15
-1.43
-5.39
-0.34
Working capital
17.41
21.4
68.01
7.67
Other operating items
Operating
20.21
24.77
77.74
8.61
Capital expenditure
0
0
5.99
0.85
Free cash flow
20.21
24.77
83.73
9.46
Equity raised
94.56
77.43
35.16
5.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.28
-1.7
39.66
3.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
129.05
100.51
158.55
18.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.