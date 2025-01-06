iifl-logo-icon 1
Northern Spirits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

209.75
(-9.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:52:00 PM

Northern Spirits FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.11

5.04

15.45

1.36

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.23

-0.32

-0.06

Tax paid

-1.15

-1.43

-5.39

-0.34

Working capital

17.41

21.4

68.01

7.67

Other operating items

Operating

20.21

24.77

77.74

8.61

Capital expenditure

0

0

5.99

0.85

Free cash flow

20.21

24.77

83.73

9.46

Equity raised

94.56

77.43

35.16

5.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.28

-1.7

39.66

3.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

129.05

100.51

158.55

18.16

