|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
143.06
160.8
110.26
25.86
yoy growth (%)
-11.03
45.83
326.26
673.93
Raw materials
-123.42
-126.82
-75.57
-15.83
As % of sales
86.27
78.86
68.53
61.2
Employee costs
-2.26
-2.15
-1.21
-0.89
As % of sales
1.58
1.34
1.1
3.46
Other costs
-9.22
-23.38
-13.31
-7.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.44
14.54
12.07
28.98
Operating profit
8.14
8.43
20.16
1.64
OPM
5.69
5.24
18.28
6.34
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.23
-0.32
-0.06
Interest expense
-4.08
-3.34
-4.68
-0.21
Other income
0.21
0.18
0.29
0
Profit before tax
4.11
5.04
15.45
1.36
Taxes
-1.15
-1.43
-5.39
-0.34
Tax rate
-27.96
-28.39
-34.9
-25.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.96
3.61
10.05
1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.96
3.61
10.05
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-17.9
-64.07
889.82
-496.99
NPM
2.07
2.24
9.12
3.92
