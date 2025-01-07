iifl-logo-icon 1
Northern Spirits Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

216.3
(3.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:05:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

143.06

160.8

110.26

25.86

yoy growth (%)

-11.03

45.83

326.26

673.93

Raw materials

-123.42

-126.82

-75.57

-15.83

As % of sales

86.27

78.86

68.53

61.2

Employee costs

-2.26

-2.15

-1.21

-0.89

As % of sales

1.58

1.34

1.1

3.46

Other costs

-9.22

-23.38

-13.31

-7.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.44

14.54

12.07

28.98

Operating profit

8.14

8.43

20.16

1.64

OPM

5.69

5.24

18.28

6.34

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.23

-0.32

-0.06

Interest expense

-4.08

-3.34

-4.68

-0.21

Other income

0.21

0.18

0.29

0

Profit before tax

4.11

5.04

15.45

1.36

Taxes

-1.15

-1.43

-5.39

-0.34

Tax rate

-27.96

-28.39

-34.9

-25.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.96

3.61

10.05

1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.96

3.61

10.05

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-17.9

-64.07

889.82

-496.99

NPM

2.07

2.24

9.12

3.92

