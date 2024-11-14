|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Northern Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Submission of Un-audited financial results for half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.11.2024 regarding appointment of Mr. Dinesh Shaw (DIN: 10826257) as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Intimation regarding resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Northern Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Annual Accounts and notes thereon for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 To Consider and recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31st march 2024. Recommendation of final dividend by the board at its meeting held on 29.05.2024, subject to approval by the members at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
