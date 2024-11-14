Northern Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Annual Accounts and notes thereon for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 To Consider and recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31st march 2024. Recommendation of final dividend by the board at its meeting held on 29.05.2024, subject to approval by the members at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)