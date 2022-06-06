Nouritrans Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
0
0.14
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.14
0
6.7
3.98
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
-0.01
6.78
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0
-0.05
-0.04
Free cash flow
-0.34
-0.01
6.73
Equity raised
10.04
10.04
12.42
3.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.03
0.06
0.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.7
10.06
19.21
