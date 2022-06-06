Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.25
4.41
10.34
yoy growth (%)
41.64
-57.33
Raw materials
-5.88
-4.13
-9.63
As % of sales
94.16
93.75
93.14
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.06
-0.12
-0.2
As % of sales
1.79
1.46
1.21
Other costs
-0.38
-0.19
-0.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.14
4.35
3.99
Operating profit
-0.13
0.01
0.17
OPM
-2.11
0.42
1.65
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.12
Profit before tax
-0.14
0
0.14
Taxes
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
0
0
-25.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
0
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
0
0.1
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-8,334.83
-98.32
-64.19
358.65
NPM
-2.39
0.04
1.05
