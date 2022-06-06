iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nouritrans Exim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.02
(4.08%)
Jun 6, 2022|09:42:27 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nouritrans Exim Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.25

4.41

10.34

yoy growth (%)

41.64

-57.33

Raw materials

-5.88

-4.13

-9.63

As % of sales

94.16

93.75

93.14

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.06

-0.12

-0.2

As % of sales

1.79

1.46

1.21

Other costs

-0.38

-0.19

-0.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.14

4.35

3.99

Operating profit

-0.13

0.01

0.17

OPM

-2.11

0.42

1.65

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.12

Profit before tax

-0.14

0

0.14

Taxes

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0

0

-25.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

0

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

0

0.1

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-8,334.83

-98.32

-64.19

358.65

NPM

-2.39

0.04

1.05

Nouritrans Exim Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nouritrans Exim Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.