SectorTrading
Open₹1.02
Prev. Close₹0.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.02
Day's Low₹1.02
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
1.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.87
5.03
5.02
2.92
Net Worth
10.97
11.13
11.12
4.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.25
4.41
10.34
yoy growth (%)
41.64
-57.33
Raw materials
-5.88
-4.13
-9.63
As % of sales
94.16
93.75
93.14
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.06
-0.12
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
0
0.14
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.14
0
6.7
3.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.64
-57.33
Op profit growth
-797.17
-88.9
EBIT growth
-5,336.47
-98.08
Net profit growth
-8,334.83
-98.32
-64.19
358.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Asif Vohra
Executive Director
Aftab Vohra
Director
Firoz Y Vhora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nouritrans Exim Ltd
Summary
Nouritrans Exim Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Nouritrans Exim Private Limited on September 07, 1995. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public company and consequently name was changed to Nouritrans Exim Limited on April 04, 2017. Nouritrans Exim is in the business of exports, imports and trading of commodity since 1995. Its global presence covers various markets in USA, UK, Europe, South Africa and Middle East. The Company has been accredited as an International Commodity Export-Import & Trading Company and having APEDA certificate. Its product portfolio covers various Agro based products and Scraps.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.