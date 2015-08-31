TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2015

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The following activities have been conducted during the period ended 31.03.2015.

PARTICULARS AMOUNT(Rs.) Income generated during the year: 41799349.00 Less: Expenditure during the year: 40887744.00 Net Profit Before Tax: 911605.00 Less: Tax Expense: 231143.00 Net Profit After Tax: 680462.00

2. ANNUAL RETURN:

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure XX and is attached to this Report.

3. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

The Company had conducted 4 board meetings during the financial year under review.

4. DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Director of the company are not liable to retire by rotation.

5. AUDITORS:

AMN & CO, Chartered Accountants, auditors of the Company had been appointed for a period of 05 years i.e. till the conclusion of Next Annual General Meeting subject to ratification by the members in the Annual General Meeting.

6. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Sections 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to financial statements for the year 2014-15 the Board of Directors state that:

1. The applicable accounting standards have been followed in preparation of the financial statements and there are no material departures from the said standards;

2. Reasonable and prudent accounting policies have been used in the preparation of the financial statements, that they have been consistently applied and that reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates have been made in respect of items not concluded by the year end, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31-Mar-2015 and of the profit/loss of the year ended 31-March-2015;

3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

5. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

7. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The provisions of Section 149 pertaining to the appointment of Independent Directors do not apply to our Company.

8. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:

The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are not applicable to the Company and hence the Company has not devised any policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS:

There was no qualification, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report. The provisions relating to submission of Secretarial Audit Report is not applicable to the Company.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There was no loan, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable. .

11. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

There was no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

12. RESERVES:

No such amount has been proposed to be carried to any reserve.

13. DIVIDEND:

The directors are not recommending any dividend.

14. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this report.

15. PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The Company do not carry out manufacturing activity, the particulars regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and other particulars as required by the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1998 are not applicable.

16. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

17. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

18. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed Dividend declared and paid last year, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

19. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

20. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

21. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM:

The provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 and 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board desires to place on record its sincere appreciation for the support and co-operation received from the Companys Bankers and Officials of the concerned Government Departments, employees and the members for the confidence reposed by them in the management.