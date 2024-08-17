iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nouritrans Exim Ltd Company Summary

1.02
(4.08%)
Jun 6, 2022|09:42:27 AM

Nouritrans Exim Ltd Summary

Nouritrans Exim Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Nouritrans Exim Private Limited on September 07, 1995. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public company and consequently name was changed to Nouritrans Exim Limited on April 04, 2017. Nouritrans Exim is in the business of exports, imports and trading of commodity since 1995. Its global presence covers various markets in USA, UK, Europe, South Africa and Middle East. The Company has been accredited as an International Commodity Export-Import & Trading Company and having APEDA certificate. Its product portfolio covers various Agro based products and Scraps.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.