Nouritrans Exim Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Nouritrans Exim Private Limited on September 07, 1995. The Company was subsequently converted in to a public company and consequently name was changed to Nouritrans Exim Limited on April 04, 2017. Nouritrans Exim is in the business of exports, imports and trading of commodity since 1995. Its global presence covers various markets in USA, UK, Europe, South Africa and Middle East. The Company has been accredited as an International Commodity Export-Import & Trading Company and having APEDA certificate. Its product portfolio covers various Agro based products and Scraps.
