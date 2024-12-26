Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.02
0.29
0
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.06
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.29
4.55
0.39
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.2
4.44
0.51
-0.05
Capital expenditure
0
0
2.06
0
Free cash flow
0.2
4.44
2.57
-0.05
Equity raised
7.45
6.71
4.68
1.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.24
-0.01
0.83
1.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.9
11.15
8.08
3.33
