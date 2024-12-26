Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.18
0.39
0.4
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-52.43
-3.19
366.64
-36.34
Raw materials
-0.21
-0.25
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
113.19
63.53
7.3
29.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.16
-0.01
0
As % of sales
87.32
41.02
4.63
0
Other costs
-0.14
-0.11
-0.07
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.02
30.31
17.53
11.34
Operating profit
-0.32
-0.13
0.28
0.05
OPM
-175.54
-34.88
70.52
59.03
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.44
0.26
0.1
0.02
Profit before tax
0.01
0.02
0.29
0
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.07
0
Tax rate
-28.68
-129.68
-25.99
-48.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0.21
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0
0.21
0
yoy growth (%)
-249.57
-103.61
24,128.32
-129.13
NPM
6.28
-1.99
53.57
1.03
