Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.85
(17.72%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.18

0.39

0.4

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-52.43

-3.19

366.64

-36.34

Raw materials

-0.21

-0.25

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

113.19

63.53

7.3

29.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.16

-0.01

0

As % of sales

87.32

41.02

4.63

0

Other costs

-0.14

-0.11

-0.07

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.02

30.31

17.53

11.34

Operating profit

-0.32

-0.13

0.28

0.05

OPM

-175.54

-34.88

70.52

59.03

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.44

0.26

0.1

0.02

Profit before tax

0.01

0.02

0.29

0

Taxes

0

-0.03

-0.07

0

Tax rate

-28.68

-129.68

-25.99

-48.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0

0.21

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0

0.21

0

yoy growth (%)

-249.57

-103.61

24,128.32

-129.13

NPM

6.28

-1.99

53.57

1.03

