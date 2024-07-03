Summary

Novateor Research Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as Novateor Research Laboratories Private Limited on April 01, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Novateor Research Laboratories Limited dated April 22, 2019. The Company is leading the development of novel personal care products that are intended to provide safe, easy and innovative approach to the existing traditional personal care solutions. At Novateor Research Facility, it develops products that could provide significant clinical as well as commercial advantage.The Companys manufacturing facility located at Sanand Taluka, Ahmedabad District is well equipped with the state of the art building structure, machineries and technology. Through the semi-Automation of its manufacturing processes, it is able to reduce reliance on manual labors and raw materials wastage.The Companys current Teeth Whitening products are sold under brand name SmiloShine. The Company manufactures three different variants of Teeth Whitening Strips. These products are first of a kind in India in teeth whitening industry with FDCA approval. The Company intends to expand its business in cosmetics, various health care pharma products and specialty pharma in the near future.The Company raised funds from public of Rs 4.49 Crore through Initial Public Offering (IPO) by issuing 18,72,000 Equity Shares in September, 2019.

Read More