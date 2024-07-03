iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Share Price

42.85
(17.72%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.55
  • Day's High42.85
  • 52 Wk High56.85
  • Prev. Close36.4
  • Day's Low30.55
  • 52 Wk Low 30.55
  • Turnover (lac)7.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.5
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.71
  • Div. Yield-0.01
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

30.55

Prev. Close

36.4

Turnover(Lac.)

7.71

Day's High

42.85

Day's Low

30.55

52 Week's High

56.85

52 Week's Low

30.55

Book Value

17.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.71

P/E

0

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

-0.01

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:57 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.87%

Non-Promoter- 39.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.83

4.83

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.93

3.04

3.01

3.74

Net Worth

8.76

7.87

7.84

8.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.18

0.39

0.4

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-52.43

-3.19

366.64

-36.34

Raw materials

-0.21

-0.25

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

113.19

63.53

7.3

29.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.16

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.02

0.29

0

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.06

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.07

0

Working capital

0.29

4.55

0.39

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.43

-3.19

366.64

-36.34

Op profit growth

139.38

-147.87

457.48

-9.52

EBIT growth

-47.67

-88.28

3,231.14

-30.96

Net profit growth

-249.57

-103.61

24,128.32

-129.13

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta

Whole-time Director

Tejal Navdeep Mehta

Independent Director

Sindhav Vipulbhai

Non Executive Director

Jitin Jaysukh Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shah Nitinkumar Shantilal

Additional Director

Imran Zuber Khan

Additional Director

Hiral Nischal Bane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Novateor Research Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as Novateor Research Laboratories Private Limited on April 01, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Novateor Research Laboratories Limited dated April 22, 2019. The Company is leading the development of novel personal care products that are intended to provide safe, easy and innovative approach to the existing traditional personal care solutions. At Novateor Research Facility, it develops products that could provide significant clinical as well as commercial advantage.The Companys manufacturing facility located at Sanand Taluka, Ahmedabad District is well equipped with the state of the art building structure, machineries and technology. Through the semi-Automation of its manufacturing processes, it is able to reduce reliance on manual labors and raw materials wastage.The Companys current Teeth Whitening products are sold under brand name SmiloShine. The Company manufactures three different variants of Teeth Whitening Strips. These products are first of a kind in India in teeth whitening industry with FDCA approval. The Company intends to expand its business in cosmetics, various health care pharma products and specialty pharma in the near future.The Company raised funds from public of Rs 4.49 Crore through Initial Public Offering (IPO) by issuing 18,72,000 Equity Shares in September, 2019.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is ₹20.71 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 2.45 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is ₹30.55 and ₹56.85 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd?

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.58%, 3 Years at 67.61%, 1 Year at 32.87%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at -4.78% and 1 Month at -0.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.