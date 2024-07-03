Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹30.55
Prev. Close₹36.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.71
Day's High₹42.85
Day's Low₹30.55
52 Week's High₹56.85
52 Week's Low₹30.55
Book Value₹17.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.71
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.83
4.83
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.93
3.04
3.01
3.74
Net Worth
8.76
7.87
7.84
8.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.18
0.39
0.4
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-52.43
-3.19
366.64
-36.34
Raw materials
-0.21
-0.25
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
113.19
63.53
7.3
29.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.16
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.02
0.29
0
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.06
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.29
4.55
0.39
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.43
-3.19
366.64
-36.34
Op profit growth
139.38
-147.87
457.48
-9.52
EBIT growth
-47.67
-88.28
3,231.14
-30.96
Net profit growth
-249.57
-103.61
24,128.32
-129.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta
Whole-time Director
Tejal Navdeep Mehta
Independent Director
Sindhav Vipulbhai
Non Executive Director
Jitin Jaysukh Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shah Nitinkumar Shantilal
Additional Director
Imran Zuber Khan
Additional Director
Hiral Nischal Bane
Summary
Novateor Research Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as Novateor Research Laboratories Private Limited on April 01, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Novateor Research Laboratories Limited dated April 22, 2019. The Company is leading the development of novel personal care products that are intended to provide safe, easy and innovative approach to the existing traditional personal care solutions. At Novateor Research Facility, it develops products that could provide significant clinical as well as commercial advantage.The Companys manufacturing facility located at Sanand Taluka, Ahmedabad District is well equipped with the state of the art building structure, machineries and technology. Through the semi-Automation of its manufacturing processes, it is able to reduce reliance on manual labors and raw materials wastage.The Companys current Teeth Whitening products are sold under brand name SmiloShine. The Company manufactures three different variants of Teeth Whitening Strips. These products are first of a kind in India in teeth whitening industry with FDCA approval. The Company intends to expand its business in cosmetics, various health care pharma products and specialty pharma in the near future.The Company raised funds from public of Rs 4.49 Crore through Initial Public Offering (IPO) by issuing 18,72,000 Equity Shares in September, 2019.
The Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is ₹20.71 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 2.45 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd is ₹30.55 and ₹56.85 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.58%, 3 Years at 67.61%, 1 Year at 32.87%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at -4.78% and 1 Month at -0.12%.
