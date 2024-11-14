|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2025
|12 Jan 2025
|Resignation of Mrs. Tejal Mehta (DIN: 03441577) as Whole time Director of the company with effect from January 11, 2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Novateor Research Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 at the registered office of the company Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Novateor Research Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To make second call of 25% of issue price of the preferential allotment of warrants. 2. To consider and approve the matter related to ensuing Annual Meeting of the company. 3. To transact any other businesses with prior approval of chairman. 1. To make second call of 25% of issue price of the preferential allotment of warrants. 2. To consider and approve the matter related to ensuing Annual Meeting of the company. 3. To transact any other businesses with prior approval of chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on August 29, 2024 at the registered office of the company Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Novateor Research Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement of the company for the half year and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for adoption of Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Appointment of M/s H K Shah, Chartered Accountants & CO as Statutory Auditor of the company with effect from April 22, 2024 to ensuing General meeting of the company.
