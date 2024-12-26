Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure - D

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global Oral Care Products market is valued at USD 38400 million in 2022. The market size will reach USD 48070 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2023-2030.Oral Care Products market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oral Care Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 20232030.

INDIAN ECONOMY

India oral care market has shown tremendous growth in the last few years. The market was mainly driven by change in lifestyle of Indian consumers, demand for premium products, rising disposable incomes and awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation. Rise in awareness of oral hygiene has created a huge demand for premium and innovative products in metros and urban cities. Penetration level of oral care products in urban area is high as compare to that of rural area. Low penetration level in rural area poses latent opportunity for global as well as domestic players to grow the presence of their oral care products in India. As a result, players are now focusing more into rural cities and villages to increase the penetration as well as their product sales. Rural Indian consumers have started shifting to toothpaste & toothbrushes from toothpowder. Premium products like mouthwash have gained popularity among rich and upper middle class consumers. Although the market is growing at a fast pace, per capita consumption of oral care products in India is very low as compared to countries like U.S, China etc.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

According to "India Oral Care Market Outlook, 2023" the oral care market is categorized into five major categories viz. toothpaste, toothbrush, toothpowder, mouthwash and others. Toothpaste dominates the space as it is a primary product for Indians in their daily oral hygiene care and has huge presence in urban as well as rural India. Toothpaste market is further segmented into two product types - regular whites and gel. With regards to the benefits, toothpaste is also segmented into Standard/ General, Herbal/ Naturals, Sensitivity and Beauty & Whitening. Among all, demand for herbal toothpaste is increasing in the country and currently is a hot favorite trend among consumers as well as companies, who are trying to launch as many herbal variants as possible. Toothbrushes are the second largest category in the oral care market. They have two product types, one is manual and the other is electric & battery powered. Manual toothbrushes have huge potential in Indian oral care market whereas electric toothbrush is a niche product type with limited number of rich people experimenting with it.

Toothpowder category is at a declining stage due to changing consumer taste and preferences. Before some years, toothpowder had huge presence in rural India but now even they are shifting towards toothpaste. Mouthwash falls under premium category and comes as a secondary product for oral hygiene. Consumers are bending towards mouthwash products for better oral hygiene. Others products like tongue cleaners and dental floss are expanding gradually in the Indian market.

OPPORTUNITIES

Oral hygiene awareness is one of the major contributors to market growth in the overall oral care/oral hygiene market through efforts made by dentists as well as key players in the market. These stakeholders conduct various seminars and programs & take part in various Exhibitions to increase awareness of dental hygiene and demonstrate newly launched and technologically advanced products. This helps players to showcase their product portfolio, thereby raising the adoption of oral care products.

There has been a marked shift in the retailing of oral care products across the globe in recent years. Online retailers are gradually being preferred over traditional distributors, retailers, and pharmacies. Purchasing oral care products through e-commerce portals offers several advantages, such as the availability of multi-brand oral care products at relatively lower prices, ease of purchasing, and free shipping. The successful sale of oral care products through e-commerce has prompted increasing investment towards these channels by major market players.

THREATS

Customers are not that much aware about Products of the Company as they are innovative and first timed launched in India. The oral care/oral hygiene market is highly competitive, with a growing number of players operating at the regional level. The emergence of local players in developing markets such as India, China, and Brazil further increases the pricing pressure on global players. Local/regional players offer oral care products at discounted prices as compared to the global players and sell their products through e-commerce channels at low prices, creating pricing pressure on global players.

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The oral care/oral hygiene market is broadly segmented by product categorized into Teeth Whitening Strips, toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries,and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The growth in this market is mainly due to growing awareness about oral health and technological innovations.

OUTLOOK

Geographically, the global oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the increase in the number of the geriatric population associated with growing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in children and adults, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness about oral healthcare, and willingness to spend more on dental care. Moreover, increasing the focus of prominent players in emerging Asian countries will further support the growth of the market in this region.

RISKS & CONCERNS

Volatility in input costs and foreign exchange continues to remain a risk coupled with general slowdown in the economy. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. In todays complex business environment almost every business decision requires executives and managers to balance risk and reward. Effective risk management is therefore critical to an organizations success. Timely and effective risk management is of prime importance to our continued success.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains an adequate and effective Internal Control System, equivalent with its size and complexity. It believes that these systems provide, among other things, a reasonable assurance that transactions are executed with management authorization. It also ensures that they are recorded in all material respects to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with established accounting principles, along with the assets of the Company being adequately safeguarded against significant misuse or loss. This is supplemented through an extensive internal audit programme and periodic review by the management and the Audit Committee.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2023 is summarized below:

(In Rs.)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE - YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 IX. Net Sales/Income from Operations 12,070,002 12,603,397 X. Other Income 4,855,903 4,898,009 XI. Total Revenue (I+II) 16,925,905 17,501,406 XII. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Expense 1,529,995 14,16,898 XIII. Finance Cost 285,121 163,983 XIV. Depreciation and Amortization Expense 812,276 857,679 XV. Profit Before Tax (IV-V-VI) 462,598 395,236 XVI. Tax Expense: Less: Current Tax Expense 11,850 Less: Deferred Tax 169,914 16,840 Profit After Tax (VII-VIII) 292,684 366,546

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The company believes that great people create great organizations. The Companys relations with the employees continued to be cordial and harmonious with its employees. It considers manpower as its assets and that people had been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. The Company acknowledge that its principal assets is it employees. The Company has continued its efforts in building a diverse and inclusive workforce. The Company will continue to create opportunity and ensure recruitment of diverse candidates without compromising on meritocracy. Hence, it remains committed in creating an engaging environment and a learning culture which facilitates each member to gather knowledge, sharpen their skills and deliver superior performance.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this report describing the Companys objectives projections estimates and expectation may constitute "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumption and expectations of future events. These Statements are subject to certain risk and uncertainties. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumption and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results may different from those expressed or implied since the Companys operations are affected by many external and internal factors which are beyond the control of the management. Hence the Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments information or events.