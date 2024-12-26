Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company"), along with the Standalone Audited Financial Statements, for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

(In Rs.)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE - YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 I. Net Sales/Income from Operations 12,070,002 12,603,397 II. Other Income 4,855,903 4,898,009 III. Total Revenue (I+II) 16,925,905 17,501,406 IV. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Expense 1,529,995 14,16,898 V. Finance Cost 285,121 163,983 VI. Depreciation and Amortization Expense 812,276 857,679 VII. Profit Before Tax (IV-V-VI) 462,598 395,236 VIII. Tax Expense: Less: Current Tax Expense 11,850 Less: Deferred Tax 169,914 16,840 Profit After Tax (VII-VIII) 292,684 366,546

COMPANYS PERFORMANCE:

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Total Income from Operations (net) of the Company for the year under review is Rs. 12,070,002 as compared to Rs. 12,603,397 in the previous year. Profit after tax stood at Rs. 292,684as compared to Loss after tax of Rs. 366,546 in the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

For the Financial Year 2023-24, based on the Companys performance, the Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount in Reserve and Surplus.

BUSINESS DESCRIPTION:

The Company is leading the development of novel personal care products that are intended to provide safe, easy and innovative approach to the existing traditional personal care solutions. At Novateor Research Facility, we develop products that could provide significant clinical as well as commercial advantage.

The Proposed new manufacturing facility to be located at Sanand Taluka, Ahmedabad District is well equipped with the state of the art building structure, machineries and technology. Through the semi-Automation of our manufacturing processes, we will be able to reduce reliance on manual labors and raw materials wastage.

Companys current Teeth Whitening products are sold under brand name SmiMsnine. it manufactures three different variants of Teeth Whitening Strips, Teeth Whitening Toothpaste and brush, Kids Toothpaste and tongue cleaner, Teeth Whitening Gel, Power Brush. Our products are first of a kind in India in teeth whitening industry with FDCA approval. Our Company intends to expand its business in cosmetics, various health care pharma products in the near future for which the company will shift its manufacturing operations to the new premises located at GIDC, Sanand.

Companys Customer base consists of well trained, highly skilled and experienced Dentists as well as Cosmetic Parlors. Dentists and other end users have found our products to be innovative, user friendly, safe, pocket friendly and very effective results vis-a-vis traditional teeth whitening products.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year, your company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per main object of the Company.

THE REGISTERED OFFICE:

The registered office of the company is situated at 1026, Dev Atelier, Opp. Dev Aurum, Anandnagar Cross Road, 100 Feet Ring Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad- 380015, Gujarat, India.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company are as follows:

• AUTHORIZED CAPITAL:

The Authorised Capital of the Company is Rs. 7,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crores Only) divided into 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

• ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED & PAID-UP CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 4,83,41,700/- (Rupees Four Crore Eighty Three Lakhs Forty One Thousand Seven Hundred Only) divided into 48,34,170 (Forty Eight Lakhs Thirty Four Thousand One Hundred and Seventy) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The Board of Directors issued 12,18,000 Convertible Share Warrants (hereinafter referred to as "warrants") carrying an entitlement to subscribe to an equivalent number of Equity Shares having Face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of Rs. 28/- each (having premium of Rs. 10/- each) on preferential basis with due approval of Shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 03, 2023.

Material changes and commitment position of the company occurred between the end of financial year to which this Financial Statement relates and the date of the report:

The Board of Director of the company approved resignation of Ms. Avani Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.e.f. the closing hours of 28th August, 2024. In place of her, Appointment of Mr. Nitin Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 1st September, 2024

The Board of Director of the company approved the resignation of Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah (having DIN: 02104452) and Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah (having DIN: 08510947) as a Non-Executive Independent Directors of the company w.e.f. the closing hours of 28th August, 2024.

Appointment of Mr. Imran Zuber Khan (having DIN: 09250831) and Ms. Hiral Nischal Bane (having DIN: 07634177) as an additional NonExecutive Director of the company w.e.f. 28th August, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the company in the ensuing general meeting.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Constitution of Board:

As on the date of this report, the Board comprises of following Directors;

No. of Committee1 Name of Director Designation Date of Original Appointment Date of Appointment at current Term & designation Total Director ship in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairperson No. of Shares held as on 31 March, 2023 Mr. Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta Managing Director 1st April, 2011 3rd December, 2023 2 2 14,28,858 Equity Shares Mrs. Tejal Navdeep Mehta Whole Time Director & Woman Director 1st April, 2011 3rd December, 2023 1 5,40,378 Equity Shares Mr. Jitin Jaysukh Doshi Non-Executive Director 01st September, 2022 30th September, 2022 2 1 1 1,86,000 Equity Shares Mr. Bhavya Himanshu Doshi Non-Executive Independent Director 26th August, 2023 30th September, 2023 1 1 1 Nil Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah Non-Executive Independent Director 1st May, 2019 3rd December, 2023 3 2 1 Nil Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah Non-Executive Independent Director 15th July, 2019 3rd December, 2023 1 2 1 Nil Mr. Imran Zuber Khan Additional NonExecutive Independent Director 29th August, 2014 In this general meeting 2 Nil Mr. Hiral Nischal Bane Additional NonExecutive Independent Director 29th August, 2014 In this general meeting 1 NIL

1 Committee includes Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee across all Public Companies.

2 Excluding LLPs, Section 8 Company &Struck Off Companies.

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from the requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations.

None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairman of more than five committees across all the Public companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors.

None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director / Managing Director in any Listed Company and is holding position of Independent Director in more than 3 Listed Company. Neither any of the Director of the Company is holding position as Director in more than 7 listed entities nor any of the Director of the Company serve as an Independent Director in more than 7 listed entities.

DISCLOSURE BY DIRECTORS:

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

BOARD MEETING:

Regular meetings of the Board are held at least once in a quarter. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when require, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at the registered office of the Company.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 12 (Twelve) times on 18th April,2023; 30th May,2022; 7th July, 2023; 4th August, 2023; 26th August, 2023; 21st September,2023; 6th October, 2023; 6th November, 2023; 14th November,2023; 15th December, 2023; 19th January, 2024; 7th March, 2024 and 30th March, 2024.

The meetings of the Board of the Companies within the intervals provided in section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 (120 days) were compiled between two Board Meetings.

The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings and Annual General Meeting are given below:

Name of Director Mr. Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta Mrs. Tejal Navdeep Mehta Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah Mr. Sindhav Vipulbhai Mr. Jitin Jaysukh Doshi Number of Board Meeting held 12 12 12 12 12 12 Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend 12 12 12 12 7 12 Number of Board Meeting attended 12 2 12 12 7 12 Presence at the previous AGM of F.Y. 2023-24 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

During the year under review, the following General Meeting was held, the details of which are given as under:

Sr. No. Type of General Meeting Date of General Meeting 1. Annual General Meeting 30th September, 2023 2. Extra Ordinary General Meeting 3rd December, 2023

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 30th March, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.novateor.com.

INFORMATION ON DIRECTORATE:

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Jitin Jaysukh Doshi, Non-Executive Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as such and seeks re-appointment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors recommends her re-appointment on the Board.

The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), of the person seeking appointment / re-appointment as Director is annexed to the Notice convening the 13th annual general meeting.

DETAILS OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr.Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta is Managing Director as well as Chief Financial Officer, as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Mrs. Tejal Navdeep Mehta is Whole time director of the company.

Moreover, Ms. Avani Jain was a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company upto the closing hours of August 28, 2024. In place of her, Mr. Nitin Shah is appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f September 01, 2024

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure effectiveness of board processes information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings etc.

In addition, the performance of chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee Meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013; the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that:

a) In preparation of Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024; the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 on going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEE OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors in line with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder:

A. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

During the year under review, the Audit Committee met 5 (Five) times during the Financial Year 2023-24, on 18th April,2023; 30th May,2023; 26th August, 2023; 14th November,2023 and 30th March , 2024.

The composition of the Committee during the year and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Directors Category Designation Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 5 5 5 Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Member 5 5 5 Mr. Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta Managing Director & CFO Member 5 5 5

The Statutory Auditors and Chief Financial Officer of the Company are invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever requires. Further, the Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Secretary to the Audit Committee.

Recommendations of Audit Committee wherever/whenever given have been accepted by the Board.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct.

Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.novateor.com.

B. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances if any like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of complaints received from the shareholders of the Company.The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year under review, Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 4 (Four) times viz on 18th April,2023; 26th August, 2023; 14th November,2023 and 30th March , 2024..The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Directors Category Designation Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 4 4 4 Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4 4 Mr. Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta Managing Director & CFO Member 4 4 4

During the year under review, the Company had not received any complaint from the Shareholder during F.Y. 2022-23.

C. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration committee in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review; Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 6 (Six) times viz on 18th April,2023; 7th July, 2023; 26th August, 2023; 6th October, 2023; 6th November, 2023 and 30th March, 2024.The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Directors Category Designation Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 6 6 6 Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Member 6 6 6 Mr. Bhavya Himanshu Doshi Non-Executive Independent Director Member 6 5 5

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at www.novateor.com and is annexed to this Report as Annexure - A.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The details of remuneration paid during the Financial Year 2023-24 to Directors of the Company is provided in Financial Statement. PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India & the Provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Company Act 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there under are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS & SECURITY:

Details of Loans, Guarantees, Investments and Security covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the amendments to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return (Form MGT-7) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.novateor.com/annual_report.php

SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY:

Your Company does not have any subsidiary company during the year; hence consolidation of financial data of the subsidiary company is also not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review, the Company does not have any Associate or Joint Venture.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the financial year 2023-24, there was no materially significant related party transaction undertaken by the Company under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed there under and Regulation 23 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company. Disclosure on related party transactions is set out in financial statements. These transactions are at Arms length and in routine course of business.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure - B.

The statement containing names of top 10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the ends of Financial Year of the Company i.e. 31st March, 2024 to the date of this Report other than as stated above.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment free from harassment of any nature we have framed Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate.

During the year under review there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported.

ENERGY CONSERVATION TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time is annexed to this Report as Annexure -C.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meeting (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis risk exposure potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify evaluate monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate and efficient internal and external control system, which provides protection to all its assets against loss from unauthorized use and ensures correct reporting of transactions. The internal control systems are further supplemented by internal audits carried out by the respective Internal Auditors of the Company and Periodical review by the management. The Company has put in place proper controls, which are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorised, correctly reported and assets are safeguarded.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Integrity and transparency are key factors to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we achieve and will retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. Our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

As our company has been listed on SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the company. Hence Corporate Governance Report does not form a part of this Board Report, though we are committed for the best corporate governance practices.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to your Company.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

In terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted Code of Conduct prohibiting, regulating and monitoring the dealings in the securities of the Company by Directors, Designated Employees and Connected Persons while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the securities of the Company. The code of conduct is available at the Companys website at www.alfaica.com under investor segment.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

The Company in its Board Meeting held on 30th March, 2024 appointed M/S H K Shah and Co (Firm Registration No. 109583W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as Statutory Auditor of the company, to fill the causal vacancy of resignation of M/S V J Maru and Associates (Firm Registration No. 0134788W), Chartered Accountants. The appointed Statutory Auditor has hold office from the board meeting held on 30th March, 2024 to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on July 20, 2024 subject to Re-appointment from the conclusion of 13th(Thirtieth) Annual General Meeting of the Company, till the conclusion of the 18th (Eighteenth) Annual General Meeting of the company. However, his terms of appointment and remuneration shall be ratified by the members of the Company in this AGM.

The Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a review of the performance of the Company for the year under review Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section which is annexed to this Report as Annexure - D.

INTERNAL AUDITOR AND HIS REPORT:

The Company has appointed M/s. N. C. Vasa & Co.(FRN: 125841W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, to conduct the internal audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23, as required under Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. Board of Directors taken note of recommendation of him and implement the same.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

The Company has appointed Mr. Mehul Raval, Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as an Annexure - E.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has maintained a functional website namely "www.novateor.com" containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company etc.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no application made or proceeding in the name of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there were no one time settlement of loan taken banks and financial Institutions.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

(i) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act;

(ii) Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

(iii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and ESOS;

(iv) Annual Report and other compliances on Corporate Social Responsibility;

(v) There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement;

(vi) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge the dedicated service of the employees of the Company during the year. They would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support received by the Company during the year from bankers, business partners and other stakeholders.