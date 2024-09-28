|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM: The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at 1026, Dev Atelier, Opp. Dev Aurum, Anandnagar Cross Road, 100 Feet Ring Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad- 380015. Proceeding of 13th Annual General Meeting of the company held at registered office today i.e. September 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Scruitinizers Report of 13th AGM of the company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
