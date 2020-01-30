Oasis Tradelink Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.87
10.87
10.87
10.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.2
1.21
1.3
1.33
Net Worth
12.07
12.08
12.17
12.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.22
0.22
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.29
12.3
12.17
12.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
12.27
12.27
12.14
12.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.47
11.47
11.47
11.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1
1
0.98
1.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.16
-0.25
-0.26
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
12.29
12.3
12.17
12.21
