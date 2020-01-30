iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Oasis Tradelink Ltd Balance Sheet

0.92
(-1.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:43:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Tradelink Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.87

10.87

10.87

10.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.2

1.21

1.3

1.33

Net Worth

12.07

12.08

12.17

12.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0.22

0.22

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.29

12.3

12.17

12.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

12.27

12.27

12.14

12.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.47

11.47

11.47

11.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1

1

0.98

1.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.16

-0.25

-0.26

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

12.29

12.3

12.17

12.21

Oasis Tradelink : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Tradelink Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.