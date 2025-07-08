iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Oasis Tradelink Ltd Share Price Live

0.92
(-1.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:43:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.92
  • Day's High0.92
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.93
  • Day's Low0.92
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oasis Tradelink Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.92

Prev. Close

0.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.92

Day's Low

0.92

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oasis Tradelink Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Oasis Tradelink Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Oasis Tradelink Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:01 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.25%

Non-Promoter- 70.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oasis Tradelink Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.87

10.87

10.87

10.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.2

1.21

1.3

1.33

Net Worth

12.07

12.08

12.17

12.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

342.93

189.03

153.61

135.71

yoy growth (%)

81.41

23.05

13.19

84.93

Raw materials

-329.46

-183.22

-150.06

-133.37

As % of sales

96.07

96.92

97.68

98.27

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.57

-0.52

-0.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

2.57

1.33

0.52

0.3

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.4

-0.25

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.09

-0.09

-0.06

Working capital

5.84

1.75

13.24

4.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.41

23.05

13.19

212.87

Op profit growth

59.77

67.47

61.25

309.76

EBIT growth

60.77

91.76

66.9

265.94

Net profit growth

79.83

195.02

74.56

49.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oasis Tradelink Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oasis Tradelink Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Snehal B Patel

Director

Olga Menezes Vincentpaul

Independent Director

Rajasekharan Krishnan Nair

Registered Office

1 St Floor Marui House,

Opp Sales India Off Ashram Roa,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-79-65151501

Website: http://www.oasistradelink.in

Email: shahrakshit27@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at Ahmedabad as Oasis Tradelink Private Limited on 20th November,1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was ch...
Read More

Reports by Oasis Tradelink Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Oasis Tradelink Ltd share price today?

The Oasis Tradelink Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oasis Tradelink Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oasis Tradelink Ltd is ₹1.00 Cr. as of 30 Jan ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oasis Tradelink Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oasis Tradelink Ltd is 0 and -4.87 as of 30 Jan ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oasis Tradelink Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oasis Tradelink Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oasis Tradelink Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Jan ‘20

What is the CAGR of Oasis Tradelink Ltd?

Oasis Tradelink Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -47.24%, 3 Years at -78.28%, 1 Year at -89.34%, 6 Month at -81.38%, 3 Month at -68.81% and 1 Month at -45.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oasis Tradelink Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oasis Tradelink Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Tradelink Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.