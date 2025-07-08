Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.92
Prev. Close₹0.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.92
Day's Low₹0.92
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.87
10.87
10.87
10.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.2
1.21
1.3
1.33
Net Worth
12.07
12.08
12.17
12.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
342.93
189.03
153.61
135.71
yoy growth (%)
81.41
23.05
13.19
84.93
Raw materials
-329.46
-183.22
-150.06
-133.37
As % of sales
96.07
96.92
97.68
98.27
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.57
-0.52
-0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
2.57
1.33
0.52
0.3
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.4
-0.25
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.09
-0.09
-0.06
Working capital
5.84
1.75
13.24
4.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.41
23.05
13.19
212.87
Op profit growth
59.77
67.47
61.25
309.76
EBIT growth
60.77
91.76
66.9
265.94
Net profit growth
79.83
195.02
74.56
49.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Snehal B Patel
Director
Olga Menezes Vincentpaul
Independent Director
Rajasekharan Krishnan Nair
1 St Floor Marui House,
Opp Sales India Off Ashram Roa,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-79-65151501
Website: http://www.oasistradelink.in
Email: shahrakshit27@yahoo.co.in
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated at Ahmedabad as Oasis Tradelink Private Limited on 20th November,1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was ch...
