Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial year ended 31st March 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. To consider and aprrove 1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025; 2. The Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2025; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 3 May 2025 24 Apr 2025

Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Keeping & Maintaining Books of Accounts at a Place other than Registered Office at its corporate office i.e U-23 Narmada Complex Behind Central Bank Panchbatti Bharuch-392001 GujaratIndia. 2. To consider and approve the Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Ground Floor Maruti House Bldg Toran Dinning Hall Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat India 380009 to U-23 Narmada Complex Behind Central Bank Panchbatti Bharuch-392001 GujaratIndia. 3. To Consider and approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek approval of shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal and any other matters requires shareholder approvals if the same is approved by the Board. 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. KEEPING AND MAINTAING BOOK OF ACCOUNTS AT CORPORATE OFFICE,SHIFTING OF REGSITERED OFFICE AND CONDUCTED EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated December 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed forthe Insiders of the Company since Saturday January 01 2025 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on February 14, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:35 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Tuesday October 1 2024 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Qualified Opinion) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on August 12, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 06:15 P.M. and concluded at 06:45 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Qualified opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report (Qualified opinion); (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024