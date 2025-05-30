iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Oasis Tradelink Ltd Board Meeting

0.92
(-1.08%)
Jan 30, 2020|01:43:29 PM

Oasis Tradelink CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial year ended 31st March 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. To consider and aprrove 1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025; 2. The Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2025; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting3 May 202524 Apr 2025
Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Keeping & Maintaining Books of Accounts at a Place other than Registered Office at its corporate office i.e U-23 Narmada Complex Behind Central Bank Panchbatti Bharuch-392001 GujaratIndia. 2. To consider and approve the Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Ground Floor Maruti House Bldg Toran Dinning Hall Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat India 380009 to U-23 Narmada Complex Behind Central Bank Panchbatti Bharuch-392001 GujaratIndia. 3. To Consider and approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek approval of shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal and any other matters requires shareholder approvals if the same is approved by the Board. 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. KEEPING AND MAINTAING BOOK OF ACCOUNTS AT CORPORATE OFFICE,SHIFTING OF REGSITERED OFFICE AND CONDUCTED EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated December 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed forthe Insiders of the Company since Saturday January 01 2025 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on February 14, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:35 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Tuesday October 1 2024 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Qualified Opinion) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Oasis Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on August 12, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 06:15 P.M. and concluded at 06:45 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Qualified opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report (Qualified opinion); (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Information regarding Board Appointment

Oasis Tradelink: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Tradelink Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.