Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
342.93
189.03
153.61
135.71
yoy growth (%)
81.41
23.05
13.19
84.93
Raw materials
-329.46
-183.22
-150.06
-133.37
As % of sales
96.07
96.92
97.68
98.27
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.57
-0.52
-0.41
As % of sales
0.2
0.3
0.34
0.3
Other costs
-7.9
-2.18
-1.2
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.3
1.15
0.78
0.58
Operating profit
4.87
3.04
1.82
1.12
OPM
1.42
1.61
1.18
0.83
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.4
-0.25
-0.19
Interest expense
-2.32
-1.7
-1.06
-0.64
Other income
0.42
0.4
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
2.57
1.33
0.52
0.3
Taxes
-0.34
-0.09
-0.09
-0.06
Tax rate
-13.23
-7.33
-19.19
-22.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.23
1.24
0.42
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.23
1.24
0.42
0.24
yoy growth (%)
79.83
195.02
74.56
83.67
NPM
0.65
0.65
0.27
0.17
