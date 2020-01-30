iifl-logo
Oasis Tradelink Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.92
(-1.08%)
Jan 30, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

342.93

189.03

153.61

135.71

yoy growth (%)

81.41

23.05

13.19

84.93

Raw materials

-329.46

-183.22

-150.06

-133.37

As % of sales

96.07

96.92

97.68

98.27

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.57

-0.52

-0.41

As % of sales

0.2

0.3

0.34

0.3

Other costs

-7.9

-2.18

-1.2

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.3

1.15

0.78

0.58

Operating profit

4.87

3.04

1.82

1.12

OPM

1.42

1.61

1.18

0.83

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.4

-0.25

-0.19

Interest expense

-2.32

-1.7

-1.06

-0.64

Other income

0.42

0.4

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

2.57

1.33

0.52

0.3

Taxes

-0.34

-0.09

-0.09

-0.06

Tax rate

-13.23

-7.33

-19.19

-22.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.23

1.24

0.42

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.23

1.24

0.42

0.24

yoy growth (%)

79.83

195.02

74.56

83.67

NPM

0.65

0.65

0.27

0.17

