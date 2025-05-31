|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2025
|2 Jun 2025
|The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday 02nd June 2025 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). INTIMATION OF CANCELLATION OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY,JUNE 02,2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)
