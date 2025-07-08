Oasis Tradelink Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at Ahmedabad as Oasis Tradelink Private Limited on 20th November,1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Oasis Tradelink Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 22nd August, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.Oasis manufactures and markets the following products Refined Cottonseed Oil Pure Groundnut Oil Refined Groundnut Oil Refined Sunflower Oil Refined Corn Oil Pure Mustard Oil Refined Soybean Oil To do any other business in edible oil industry with available resources.