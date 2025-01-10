iifl-logo-icon 1
Omni Axs Software Ltd Balance Sheet

3.99
(-2.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.22

17.22

17.22

17.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.62

-5.53

-5.37

-5.2

Net Worth

11.6

11.69

11.85

12.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

Total Liabilities

11.76

11.85

12.01

12.18

Fixed Assets

5.38

5.38

5.38

5.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.32

6.41

6.6

6.77

Inventories

6.11

6.11

6.11

6.11

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.06

0.06

0.06

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.59

0.58

0.62

0.62

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.43

-0.34

-0.19

-0.02

Cash

0.07

0.07

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

11.77

11.86

12.02

12.19

