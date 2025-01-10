Omni Axs Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.22
17.22
17.22
17.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.62
-5.53
-5.37
-5.2
Net Worth
11.6
11.69
11.85
12.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Total Liabilities
11.76
11.85
12.01
12.18
Fixed Assets
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.32
6.41
6.6
6.77
Inventories
6.11
6.11
6.11
6.11
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.06
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.59
0.58
0.62
0.62
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.34
-0.19
-0.02
Cash
0.07
0.07
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
11.77
11.86
12.02
12.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.