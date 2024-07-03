SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.95
Prev. Close₹4.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.21
Day's High₹4.95
Day's Low₹4.49
52 Week's High₹6.79
52 Week's Low₹2.64
Book Value₹6.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.22
17.22
17.22
17.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.62
-5.53
-5.37
-5.2
Net Worth
11.6
11.69
11.85
12.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.1
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.16
-0.05
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
4.59
-0.11
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
-3.37
185.95
-11.39
67.83
EBIT growth
-3.37
185.95
-41.77
120.01
Net profit growth
-3.37
185.95
-41.77
126.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
2.05
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.05
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
S. N. Madhavan
Independent Director
A. Govindaraj
Independent Director
Mythili
Independent Director
P J Sunderrajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omni Axs Software Ltd
Summary
Omni Axs Software Limited (OASL) was incorporated on April 2nd, 1992 as Omni Axs Software Pvt. Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited Company on December 6th 1999. The Company was a dormant company till 1994 and the activities in the company were commenced from 1994 for providing software training and development. The Company was originally promoted by K Govindrajan and D Rajendiran but subsequently the control and management of the company was taken over by P.G. Senthil, who is currently managing the affairs of the company.Presently OASL is software service provider, which involves in software development, training and consultancy. It is specialising in web-based client server and object-oriented technologies. It has exclusive software development lab at Chennai and has developed many customised software such as INSTUMANS- Integrated Students Management System for computer institutions, Supply chain management system, Accounts receivable/payable management etc.
Read More
The Omni Axs Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omni Axs Software Ltd is ₹7.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omni Axs Software Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omni Axs Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omni Axs Software Ltd is ₹2.64 and ₹6.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omni Axs Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.43%, 3 Years at -9.36%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 3.45%, 3 Month at 10.53% and 1 Month at 12.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.