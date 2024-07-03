Summary

Omni Axs Software Limited (OASL) was incorporated on April 2nd, 1992 as Omni Axs Software Pvt. Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited Company on December 6th 1999. The Company was a dormant company till 1994 and the activities in the company were commenced from 1994 for providing software training and development. The Company was originally promoted by K Govindrajan and D Rajendiran but subsequently the control and management of the company was taken over by P.G. Senthil, who is currently managing the affairs of the company.Presently OASL is software service provider, which involves in software development, training and consultancy. It is specialising in web-based client server and object-oriented technologies. It has exclusive software development lab at Chennai and has developed many customised software such as INSTUMANS- Integrated Students Management System for computer institutions, Supply chain management system, Accounts receivable/payable management etc.

