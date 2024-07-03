iifl-logo-icon 1
Omni Axs Software Ltd Share Price

4.49
(6.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.95
  • Day's High4.95
  • 52 Wk High6.79
  • Prev. Close4.2
  • Day's Low4.49
  • 52 Wk Low 2.64
  • Turnover (lac)1.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.73
  • Div. Yield0
Omni Axs Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Omni Axs Software Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Omni Axs Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Omni Axs Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omni Axs Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.22

17.22

17.22

17.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.62

-5.53

-5.37

-5.2

Net Worth

11.6

11.69

11.85

12.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.1

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.16

-0.05

-0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

4.59

-0.11

-0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

-3.37

185.95

-11.39

67.83

EBIT growth

-3.37

185.95

-41.77

120.01

Net profit growth

-3.37

185.95

-41.77

126.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004

Gross Sales

2.05

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2.05

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Omni Axs Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omni Axs Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

S. N. Madhavan

Independent Director

A. Govindaraj

Independent Director

Mythili

Independent Director

P J Sunderrajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omni Axs Software Ltd

Summary

Omni Axs Software Limited (OASL) was incorporated on April 2nd, 1992 as Omni Axs Software Pvt. Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited Company on December 6th 1999. The Company was a dormant company till 1994 and the activities in the company were commenced from 1994 for providing software training and development. The Company was originally promoted by K Govindrajan and D Rajendiran but subsequently the control and management of the company was taken over by P.G. Senthil, who is currently managing the affairs of the company.Presently OASL is software service provider, which involves in software development, training and consultancy. It is specialising in web-based client server and object-oriented technologies. It has exclusive software development lab at Chennai and has developed many customised software such as INSTUMANS- Integrated Students Management System for computer institutions, Supply chain management system, Accounts receivable/payable management etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Omni Axs Software Ltd share price today?

The Omni Axs Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omni Axs Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omni Axs Software Ltd is ₹7.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omni Axs Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omni Axs Software Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omni Axs Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omni Axs Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omni Axs Software Ltd is ₹2.64 and ₹6.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omni Axs Software Ltd?

Omni Axs Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.43%, 3 Years at -9.36%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 3.45%, 3 Month at 10.53% and 1 Month at 12.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omni Axs Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omni Axs Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

