Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

OMNI AXS SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 5.30 P.M on Thursday November 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company to take on record the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14.11.2024 approved and took on record the unaudited standalone financial results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash flow along with the Limited Review Report the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

OMNI AXS SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 5.30 P.M on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and take on record the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 approved and took on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

OMNI AXS SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record inter-alia The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Any other matter as may deem fit. In terms of the code of conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and shall open after 48 hours of the declaration of the Financial Results. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30.05.2024 approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024