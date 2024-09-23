iifl-logo-icon 1
Omni Axs Software Ltd AGM

4.1
(6.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Omni Axs CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
This is to inform the Shareholders of Omni Axs Software Limited that there is a change in the Scrutiniser appointed by the Company for facilitating the members of the Company to scrutinise the voting and remote e-voting process in a fair transparent manner. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23.09.2024 appointed Mr S Ganesan, Practising Company Secretary(FCS 4779, COP 8336) as Scrutiniser in place of Mrs. Sayali Karanjikar for the 32nd AGM of the Company to be held on 28.09.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, We are submitting herewith the details of he proceedings of the 32nd Annual Genera; Meeting held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM at 11.00 A.M at New No. 32, O.No.106, 1st Floor, Dr. Ranga Road, Mylapore, Chennai 600004 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submitting herewith the details regarding the proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday the 28th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM at 11.00 A.M. at N.No.32, O.No. 106, 1st Floor, Dr. Ranga Road, Mylapore, Chennai 600004. The Meeting started at 11.00 A.M and ended at 12.10 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)

