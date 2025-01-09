Omni Axs Software Ltd Management Discussions

India continues to be the worlds fastest-growing large economy, propelled by a favourable blend of factors. With a demographic dividend and a growing middle class, domestic consumption is fueling substantial economic expansion. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting GDP growth in India to remain strong at 6.8% in FY25 and 6.5% in FY26, with the robustness reflecting in continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population. India is experiencing robust growth in domestic consumption, fueled by several factors. An expanding middle class, rising urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes contribute significantly

BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGIES

Company continues to support its plans to revitalize software development segment and provide services to the large houses that provide technology and other R&D services globally. It has plans to support projects like "E learning on net", "l - tuition" which are gaining grounds. Company will continue its effort in trading activity of Hardware.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY

The system of internal control has been established to provide reasonable assurance of safeguarding assets, maintenance of proper accounting records jn compliance with applicable Laws and Regulations to ensure reliability of financial statements and reports. The Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee review all financial statements and ensure adequacy of internal control systems.

RISKMANAGEMENT

The Company has established a formal risk management policy to ensure the highest standards of operational best practices and corporate governance. Our Risk Management Policy sets out the objectives and elements of risk management within the organization and helps to promote risk awareness amongst employees and to integrate risk management within the corporate culture. The policy aims to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues. Multiple best practices have been adopted to ringfence our business from any potential cyber security/infrastructure failure. Periodic Phishing awareness assessment & prevention initiatives conducted.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND ADEQUACY

We have a well-covered risk management framework (mentioned above) that works at different levels across the organisation. Our internal control systems are regularly tested for design, implementation, and operating effectiveness. We have established adequate internal financial control systems to ensure reliable financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Audit Committee reviews the Internal Audit Report on Internal Financial Control Systems periodically.

BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY

Maintaining transparency, ethical conduct, and ensuring accountability are not just tenets, but our practice ensures a culture of integrity throughout our organization.

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

We believe that transparent, and meaningful dialogues with our stakeholders is imperative to the success of our business. We aspire to build long-term connects with our stakeholders through continuous and open communication, to understand their perspective, needs and concerns. We strive to gain insights, identify emerging risks and opportunities, and incorporate the outcome of this communication into our decision-making process. We create opportunities for open dialogue with our stakeholders to encourage opinions regarding any feedback, grievances, or suggestions as per the Policy

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company is constantly working to create a congenial work environment and motivating employees at all levels and shall always place all necessary emphasis on continuous development of its human resource. The Company has continued to maintain the harmonious Industrial Relations

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management discussion and analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and prices conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the company operates/ going to operate, changes in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.