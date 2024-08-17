ORG Informatics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2008
|Sept-2008
|Jun-2008
|Mar-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
95.86
88.41
63.94
45.73
67.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.86
88.41
63.94
45.73
67.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
1.65
0.6
-1.1
1.64
Total Income
96.5
90.06
64.54
44.63
69.16
Total Expenditure
93.76
102.89
53.11
48.69
60.58
PBIDT
2.74
-12.83
11.43
-4.06
8.58
Interest
3.15
3.08
2.76
2.97
1.64
PBDT
-0.41
-15.91
8.67
-7.03
6.94
Depreciation
2.43
2.5
4.22
4.4
1.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.56
0.92
0.57
-0.49
1.2
Deferred Tax
-0.38
-0.2
0.03
-0.42
0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.96
-19.22
3.75
-10.65
4.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.96
-19.22
3.75
-10.65
4.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0.03
-0.05
0.02
-2.02
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.99
-19.17
3.73
-8.63
4.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
2.19
0
2.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.17
17.17
17.17
17.16
17.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,10,48,907
1,10,48,907
1,10,52,209
0
1,11,07,227
Public Shareholding (%)
64.35
64.35
64.37
0
64.73
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.85
-14.51
17.87
-8.87
12.7
PBDTM(%)
-0.42
-17.99
13.55
-15.37
10.27
PATM(%)
-2.04
-21.73
5.86
-23.28
6.08
