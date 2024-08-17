iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ORG Informatics Ltd Quarterly Results

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2008Sept-2008Jun-2008Mar-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

95.86

88.41

63.94

45.73

67.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.86

88.41

63.94

45.73

67.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

1.65

0.6

-1.1

1.64

Total Income

96.5

90.06

64.54

44.63

69.16

Total Expenditure

93.76

102.89

53.11

48.69

60.58

PBIDT

2.74

-12.83

11.43

-4.06

8.58

Interest

3.15

3.08

2.76

2.97

1.64

PBDT

-0.41

-15.91

8.67

-7.03

6.94

Depreciation

2.43

2.5

4.22

4.4

1.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.56

0.92

0.57

-0.49

1.2

Deferred Tax

-0.38

-0.2

0.03

-0.42

0.16

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.96

-19.22

3.75

-10.65

4.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.96

-19.22

3.75

-10.65

4.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0.03

-0.05

0.02

-2.02

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.99

-19.17

3.73

-8.63

4.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

2.19

0

2.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.17

17.17

17.17

17.16

17.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,10,48,907

1,10,48,907

1,10,52,209

0

1,11,07,227

Public Shareholding (%)

64.35

64.35

64.37

0

64.73

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.85

-14.51

17.87

-8.87

12.7

PBDTM(%)

-0.42

-17.99

13.55

-15.37

10.27

PATM(%)

-2.04

-21.73

5.86

-23.28

6.08

ORG Informatics Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ORG Informatics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.