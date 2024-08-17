Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
17.17
17.17
17.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.9
13.89
24.6
Net Worth
28.07
31.06
41.77
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
244.53
306.57
155.17
85.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
244.53
306.57
155.17
85.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.26
7.9
1.24
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Additional Director
DEEPAK JETHALAL DESAI
Managing Director
SURYAKUMAR VENKATA BULUSU
Director
BINU MEHTA
Reports by ORG Informatics Ltd
Summary
