ORG Informatics Ltd Management Discussions

ORG Informatics Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ORG INFORMATICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Annexure-I
Introduction:
ORG is currently engaged in the business of Telecom/IT Systems Integration,
Managed Services, Satellite Communications, Software Services including
AMC/FMS Services in IT and Telecom sector. The Company has been able to
maintain its position as a major player in System Integration business in
Government Domain with dominant market share for turnkey projects and make
forays in satellite domain and content delivery. Major System Integration
Projects have progressed to customers satisfaction resulting in Repeat
business and extension of AMC and FMS contracts.
While the impact of Global recession has been profound on domestic front,
however ORG was insulated to some extent due to lower dependence on export
business. However the company had to face severe cash crunch resulting in
cash flow issues putting a strain on acquisition of new business. But ORG
due to its resilience and dedicated staff managed to survive the crisis
and focused on completing the ongoing contracts.
Business Vertical REVIEW:
Telecom/IT Systems Integration & Services:
Industry structure and Developments:
Indian economy was not insulated from the ramifications of Global meltdown,
however Telecom vertical has been showing sustained growth and there is
increased awareness that Telecom/IT are growth engines to boost
productivity and competitiveness in the Industry. Government has realized
rightfully and taken initiatives for using Technology to empower citizens
through E- Governance, which has resulted in increased Telecom /IT spending
by Corporate and Government sector alike. Governments E- Governance program
has laid increased emphasis on the turnkey solution requirements, which has
resulted in increased deployment of computing infrastructure and networks.
A significant trend was increase in Data centers, Connectivity, and the
last mile solutions. These have been historically the skill sets of ORG.
Thankfully these initiatives of Government and Corporate sector together
have opened up tremendous opportunities for System Integrators and Service
provides.
Opportunities and Threats:
The initiatives taken by Government and Corporate sector and renewed
emphasis on expanding IT/Telecom infrastructure to rural areas provide
ideal target market for the company, which is historically established in
the above space. The renewed emphasis and consolidation among its client
base provides company an exciting opportunity to be able to expand its
business and target higher profitability.
Outlook:
The Company had embarked on consolidating its position by focusing on
acquiring in house skill sets ,solutions and service provision during the
year which has resulted in acceptance of company as a one stop solution
provided which is evident from the repeat business the company is able to
attract and win. The new opportunities have promised a larger market share
for the company.
Risks and Concerns:
Telecom/IT sector in ndia has multiple players both domestic and
international operating in the market. There are continued competitive
pressures on margins and sales. Additionally, cash flow remains a major
constraint as ORGs ability to secure and execute large project profitably.
Telecom:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Telecom sector in Indian Subcontinent, CIS, Africa and South East Asia
continue to be under tremendous growth stage. With the Government
initiative and Corporate emphasis has fuelled technological advances and
newer service offerings there is a renewed growth in the systems
requirement for servicing the growth. The main impetus is from the
subscriber growth being witnessed in these markets which is driving the
growth for equipments and services.
Opportunity & Threats:
Increasing public and private investment for satellite services in broad
casting services (TV, Mobile Earth, Fixed Earth solution), Teleport
Services (Carrier SCPC etc.) and SATCOM (Telecom conversion). Belgium
Satellite Services SA (BSS) being among the top satellite service provides
worldwide will be able to exploit these opportunities.
Outlook:
The Company has major projects under execution phase and is pitching for
diversification in private sector with emphasis on scaling services
business. Telecom segment and Services offering have shown tremendous
growth and is on path to much higher numbers.
Risk and Concerns:
Increase in opportunities in Telecom/IT segment has attracted global
solution provides and increased number of domestic players which has
resulted in increase competition and lower margins. Additionally, cash flow
remains a major constraint as ORGs ability to secure and execute large
project profitably.
Satellite Services:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Satellite services industry cover broadcast teleport services, SATCOM
(Telecom conversions) and satellite teleport services. Satellite services
market to reach amount USD14.8 billion by 2019 and more than 1200
satellites are expected to be lunched in next 10 years. With proliferation
of HD and Digital TV the Broadcasting services as an area is looking up
Europes industry is well placed to exploit these opportunities with
numerous world cast broadcasters.
Opportunity & Threats:
Increasing public and private investment for satellite services in broad
casting services (TV, Mobile Earth, Fixed Earth solution), Teleport
Services (Carrier SCPC etc. ) and SATCOM (Telecom conversion).
Belgium Satellite Services SA (BSS) being among the top satellite service
provides worldwide will be able to exploit the opportunities.
Outlook:
The Company has plan for expansion and strengthen the penetration to
increase the subscriber base within the Belgium and PAN Europe. The company
has robust business plan to concentrate on customer satisfaction, explore
business opportunities in Africa, strengthen tie with Asian Channels and
market share maximization. BSS expects significant business growth with
sustain profit margins.
Risk and Concerns:
The major concern for the company is completion on band with pricing and
advancement in Technologies. Hence the Company is planning to concentrate
on quality of services at competitive pricing.
Software Services:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Software development and services has been and remains the key driving
force in deploying IT services. It has gained impetus from the initiative
taken by the Government for rolling out E-Governance solutions and
Corporate initiative of increasing efficiency and productivity in business.
The BFSI segment is gaining impetus with more and more financial solutions
using IT domain to provide services to ever expanding customer base both in
Urban and Rural India. Immense opportunities are opening up in Global
markets by way of out soused software development.
Opportunity & Threats:
The Software services business of the company has being carried out through
its wholly owned subsidiary Tech Unified, Which is a new venture for the
company and started its operation in the third quarter of the fiscal year
ended March, 2008. The company is making its strategy to grab the
opportunities available within the Middle East and domestic markets
focusing in BFSI segment.
Outlook:
The Company has plans for diversifying and building BPO business and
providing managed services for software solutions. We envisage seeing some
significant revenue growth and increasing in profit margin through this
segment of business, as it compliments the Services business of ORG in
Telecom/IT domain. The jobs which were outsource earlier can now be
undertaken in house thereby providing one stop solution.
Risk and Concerns:
According to Industry reports new players are emerging in this segment both
domestic and Global. There is increased pitch of developed countries not
to outsource to ensure in house jobs is basically the risk and concern for
the Companies business under the segment.