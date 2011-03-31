ORG Informatics Ltd Share Price directors Report
ORG INFORMATICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors submits the Annual Report of the Company along with the
Audited Statement of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31.3.2011.
1. Financial Results:
The Financial Results of the Company on Consolidated basis are summarized
hereunder:
Particulars
2010-11 2009-10
TRs. TRs.
Income 1,657,929 2,130,764
Expenditure 1,545,787 1,935,962
Gross Profit 112,142 194,802
Interest and Fixed Financial Charges 41,718 166,294
Depreciation & Amortization 115,019 120,908
Tax 10,132 38,160
Prior Period Adjustments - -
Net Profit (54,727) (130,560)
2. Dividends:
Based on the Companys performance and considering the losses incurred by
the Company in the previous financial years, your Directors do not
recommend payment of dividend for this financial year.
3. Transfer to Reserves:
Considering the performance of the Company in the year under review, the
Board of Directors do recommend the amount of TRs. 634 for transfer to Bond
Redemption reserve as required under section 117C of the Companies Act,
1956 read with General Circular No. 9/2000 dated 18.2000, However the Board
do not recommend any amount to transfer to General Reserve.
4. Companys Performance:
There is marginal improvement in the Companys performance during the year
under review on standalone basis from the stage as reported in the
Directors Report dated 18th August, 2011 and Directors Report dated 03rd
September, 2011 for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2009 and
financial Year ended on 31st March, 2010 respectively. The company has
achieved consolidated revenue of TRs.1,657,929 and incurred losses of
TRs.54,727 against revenue of TRs. 2,130,764 and incurred Losses of
TRs.130,560 during the previous year.
The caused delay in finalization of Annual accounts for the year under
review is substantially due to the delay in finalization of financial
statements of the company for the financial years 2008-09 and 2009-10 (due
to the reasons mentioned in the report for said period) which were
completed on 3rd September, 2011 only.
The Board is now concentrating on completion of the delayed large System
Integration projects to maintain business continuum, to develop customer
confidence and to generate new System Integration and services business. We
are now able to achieve major project milestones and expect to close the
ongoing projects very soon so that old pending receivable may be collected
and cash flow situation may eased. New business acquisition is a challenge
given the cash flow situation which led to foregoing some new business in
the recent past.
The Company is parallelly pursuing restructuring of Bank liabilities and
amicable settlement with vendors.
5. Subsidiaries:
The company has four Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies namely, Belgium
Satellite Services S.A. (Belgium), Unified Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ORG
Telecom Ltd., ORG Singapore Pte. Ltd.
a) The Belgium Satellite Services, S.A. (BSS) has achieved the revenue of
EURO 20.09 million equivalent to INR 127.27 Cr. and incurred marginal
operational loss of EURO 0.02 million equivalent to INR 0.16 Cr. The
company is performing well and will achieve new benchmarks in the time to
come.
b) Unified Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (TECHUNIFIED) the revenue generated by
the company during the year under review is Rs.21.91 Lakhs and incurred
losses of Rs.29.19 Lakhs. As reported earlier the Management is focusing
on reorganizing the companys operations around its product portfolio and
also diversifying into IT enabled services.
c) ORG Telecom Ltd. (OTL):
OTL is now our follow on subsidiary company as it become the subsidiary of
BSS with effect from the financial year under review. The company has
generated revenue of Rs. 104.35 Lakhs and incurred losses of Rs. 258.94
Lakhs. However as reported earlier BSS is now focusing on satellite
services business opportunity in India through OTL as Special purpose
vehicle.
d) ORG Singapore Pte. Ltd. (ORG Singapore):
There are no business operations during the financial year under review in
the company. However your company is trying to explore the new business
opportunity for this subsidiary like offshore IT enabled services etc.
6. Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS):
Pursuant to permission granted by the shareholders of the Company to issue
Shares under ESOS to its employees, your Board of Directors has formed an
ESOS Committee, with its current members consisting of Mr. B.V. Suryakumar,
Mr. R.L. Dube and Mr. Ketan K. Adhvaryu, Directors of the Company.
Pursuant to the ESOS Scheme framed by the Company in accordance with the
approval obtained from shareholders vide resolution dated August 30, 2003,
the Company has got in-principle approval for issuance of 1176000 equity
shares from the Stock Exchange, Mumbai. These shares could be issued by the
ESOS Committee from time to time in accordance with the Scheme and SEBI
Guidelines. The said ESOS Scheme was extended to the employees of
Subsidiary Company i.e. ORG Telecom Ltd. also vide Special Resolution
passed by the shareholders of the Company in their Annual General Meeting
held on 30.8.2005.
Following disclosures are being made in respect of the present ESOS Schemes
and Options allotted pursuant thereto as per the requirement of Clause 12.1
of the SEBI (ESOS & ESPS) Guidelines, 1999: as may be thinks fit by the
ESOS Committee.
ESOS-II (2005)
(I) Optional Granted 2,93,000
to be vested over
a period of 4 years
equally at the rate
of 25% each year
(II) Pricing Formula Par value of the
share which
is Rs. 10/- or
Average of Weekly
High and Low of the
closing price of
the share quoted
on the National
Stock Exchange of
India Limited or
Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited
where number of
trading quantity of
shares are higher
during the period
of last two months
or as may be
thinks fit by the
ESOS Committee.
(III) Total Options
Vested 2,38,475
(IV) Total Option
Exercised 82,275
(V) Total No. of Shares 82,275
as a result of
exercise of Options.
(VI) Total Option 20,250
carried to next year
(VII) Total Options 1,90,475
Lapsed
(VIII) Variation of terms N.A. except
of Options inclusion of
Subsidiary of
employees of
the Company
(ORG Telecom
Limited) and
revision in
Pricing Formula.
(IX) Money realized by Rs.41,13,750/-
exercise of Options
(X) Total number of 11,76,000
Options approved
by Stock Exchanges
under the Scheme.
(XI) Employee wise
Details of Options :
(a) Granted to Senior 2,04,000
Management
(b) No. of Employees 16
Receiving 5% or
more of Options
out of the total
Option granted in
that year.
ESOS-III*
(2006)**
(I) Optional Granted 4,46,000
to be vested over a
period of 4 years
equally at the rate
of 25% each year
(II) Pricing Formula Par value of the share
which is Rs. 10/- or
Average of Weekly
High and Low of the
closing price of the
share quoted on the
National Stock
Exchange of India
Limited or Bombay
Stock Exchange
Limited where number
of trading quantity of
shares are higher during
the period of last two
months or as may be
thinks fit by the ESOS
Committee.
(III) Total Options
Vested 2,79,250
(IV) Total Option
Exercised 50,625
(V) Total No. of Shares 50,625
as a result of
exercise
of Options.
(VI) Total Option 45,000
carried to next year
(VII) Total Options 3,50,375
Lapsed
(VIII) Variation of terms N.A. except inclusion
of Options of employees of
Subsidiary of the
Company (ORG Telecom Limited) and
revision in Pricing
Formula.
(IX) Money realized by Rs.31,38,750/-
exercise of Options
(X) Total number of 11,76,000
Options approved
by Stock Exchanges
under the Scheme.
(XI) Employee wise
Details of Options:
(a) Granted to Senior 4,46,000
Management
(b) No. of Employees 13
Receiving 5% or
more of Options
out of the total
Option granted in
that year.
* Now, the 4 years vesting of Options under this trenches have been
completed.
* During the year under report, no option was exercised by any of the
employees out of their carried forward Options.
7. Directors:
Mr. Manoj Gupta, Managing Director of the company, who was appointed on
18th August, 2009 has resigned on 19th August, 2010 and then Board has
appointed Mr. BV Surya kumar as Managing Director initially for a period of
one (1) year with effect from August 19th, 2010 and re-appointed now for
another two (2) years, subject to approval of shareholders and Statutory
Authorities.
The brief of changes in the non executive Directors of the Company during
the period from 1.4.2010 to till date are as given below:
Sr. Name of Directors Designation Date of Date of Remarks
No. Appoint Resignation
ment /Change of
Designation
1. Mr. Kalyan Director 06.11.2009 21.06.2010 Resignation
Mazumder
2. Brig. Jagjit Singh Director 18.08.2009 01.08.2010 Resignation
Ahuja
3. Mr. Kartikeya Director 22.01.2007 11.04.2011 Resignation
V. Sarabhai
4. Mr. Sushil Kumar
Chaturvedi CEO & WTD 18.08.2009 12.05.2011 Resignation
5. Mr. B.V. Managing 19.08.2010 Continuing
Surya kumar Director
6. Mr. R.L. Dube Director 06.07.2007 Continuing
7. Ms. Binu Mehta Director 19.08.2010 Continuing
8. Mr. Anmol Krishan Additional 12.05.2011 30.9.2011 Ceased
Sekhri Director
9. Mr. Ompal Singh Additional 12.05.2011 30.9.2011 Ceased
Chadha Director
10. Mr. Ketan K. Director 03.08.2011 Continuing
Adhvaryu
Note:
Mr. Sushil Kumar Chatruvedi continues as Chief Executive Officer of the
Company.
Mrs. Binu Mehta and Mr. R.L. Dube retire by rotation and being eligible
offer themselves for re-appointment has been re-appointed in the thirty
fifth Annual General Meeting, 2011 held on 30th September, 2011.
8. Auditors and Auditors Report:
The Sorab S. Engineer & Co., Chartered Accountants, who are the Statutory
Auditors of the company, retires on the conclusion of Annual General
Meeting, 2011 and are re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the company
till the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting.
The attached Auditors Report to the members of the company for the period
under review is self explanatory except Clauses referred herein below with
clarifications/ comments of the board on the same for the consideration of
the members.
Clauses of Auditors Report:
Clause-4:
With respect to the contingent liabilities not provided for, the Board is
of the view that all the items report are not required to make any
provisions as the same are either subjudic, project milestone achieved or
appeal preferred etc. as the case may be. Regarding cash crunch problem and
redressal of the same kindly refer Point-4 of this Report above.
Clause-5 (i):
The provision of Rs. 161,700 made for fall in value of Investment in
Unified Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was because this Software Development
Company has suffered severely during the economic meltdown. Majority of
employees had left the company. The Management is now focusing on
reorganizing the companys operations around its product portfolio and also
diversifying into IT enabled services.
Clause-5(ii):
Kindly refer Note No7, of the Notes to Accounts, schedule-22 of the balance
Sheet for clarification on the reported item.
Clause-5(iii):
The Board is of the view that considering the business relationship with
the such sundry debtors, the same is recoverable, may be with some
reasonable deductions, which can not be ascertained at this stage.
Clause-5(iv):
The balance confirmation for Banks account in Afghanistan, where company
was handing project during the year 2004-05 could not be obtained.
Clause-5(v):
The Company has taken all appropriate action to recover/adjust the reported
amount from vendors, business associate companies.
Clause-5(vi):
The Board is of the view, that there is possibility of set off of carry
forward CENVAT in future but this may be carry forward to the extent
permitted by the provision of relevant Act. Kindly refer Note 10(a) of the
Notes to Accounts, Schedule-22 of the Balance Sheet.
Clause-5(vii):
The High Court of MP has passed the Order, quashing the decision of MPSEDC
to encash Tender Security submitted by the company. However the Court has
given an opportunity to MPSEDC to issue a show cause Notice to the company
before refund of such tender security and such show cause notice has been
served to the company which has been replied by the company within the time
provided. The Management is hopeful to recover said amount of TRs.25000
from MPSEDC.
Clause-5(viii):
Kindly refer Note No. 9, of the Notes to Accounts, schedule-22 of the
balance Sheet for clarification on the reported item.
Clause-5(ix):
During the year under review, with the approval of shareholders, subject to
approval of Statutory Authorities, the company has appointed Mr. BV
Suryakumar as New Managing Director after resignation of Mr. Manoj Gupta as
Managing Director on 19th August, 2010. The required statutory approval
will be taken on removal of procedural constraints faced by the company
with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (online filing with MCA21). For
further clarification kindly refer Note No20.
Clause-5(x):
The Management of the company in consultation with the Board and Audit
committee are of the view that no provisions be made for the items reported
there .Wherever appropriate they have been disclosed in the Contingent
liabilities. Kindly refer relevant Note in the Notes to accounts for
further clarification.
Clause-6(iv)
Kindly refer Note-7, 9 and 10 of the Notes to accounts, Schedule-22 of the
Balance Sheet for clarification on the reported Items.
Clauses of Annexure of Auditors Report:
Clause-1&2:
Considering the nature of business of the company, its not possible to
physically verify the Inventories, Stock spare etc. at clients site.
Clause-3(b):
Interest free loan is given to its wholly owned subsidiary companies only.
The company is negotiating with suppliers to waive off the Interest and
commission claim made by them.
Clause-4 & 7:
The Board of Directors has noted the observation of the Auditors that the
internal audit & control was not commensurate with the size and nature of
the Companys business. The Board submitted that due to severe cash crunch
in the company it could not done during last financial years and assures
the members that immediate step will be taken to ensure that the internal
audit & control will be commensurate with the business operation of the
Company.
9. General:
Particulars as required under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with Rule 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in Report of
Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is appended herewith and forms part of this
report.
There were No employees who withdrawn the remuneration, during the
financial year under review, exceeding the limits specified under Section
217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particulars of
Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended from time to time.
10. Directors Responsibility Statement:
Your Directors confirm that:
i) In preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures;
(ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the
company for that period;
(iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities;
(iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis.
11. Corporate Governance:
The Report on Corporate Governance as required under Clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement is given as an Annexure-II to this Report. A Certificate
from Practicing Company Secretaries regarding compliance of applicable
conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement is also attached to this report.
12. Acknowledgments:
The Board records its appreciation of the support which the Company has
received from its bankers, customers, government organizations, overseas
strategic alliance partners, staff and employees. The Board also
appreciates the confidence reposed by the shareholders in the Company and
its management.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
B.V. Surya kumar Binu Mehta
Managing Director Director
Place : Vadobara
Date : October 5, 2011.
Annexure To The Directors Report
Particulars pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988:
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
Although the Computer Services Industry as such is not an energy intensive
industry, effort are being made continuously by the Company for the
conservation of energy through improved operational methods and other
means.
Form of Disclosure of Particulars with respect to Absorption of Technology,
Research & Development (R & D).
FORM B:
1. Research & Development : Not Applicable
2. Foreign Exchange earnings/ : Rs. (TRs.)
Outgoing
Foreign Exchange Inflow : 28,357
Foreign Exchange Outflow : 21,655
Annexure-I:
Management Discussion and Analysis Report:
Introduction:
ORG is currently engaged in the business of Telecom/IT Systems Integration,
Managed Services, Satellite Communications, Software Services including
AMC/FMS Services in IT and Telecom sector. The Company has been able to
maintain its position as a major player in System Integration business in
Government Domain with dominant market share for turnkey projects and make
forays in satellite domain and content delivery. Major System Integration
Projects have progressed to customers satisfaction resulting in Repeat
business and extension of AMC and FMS contracts.
While the impact of Global recession has been profound on domestic front,
however ORG was insulated to some extent due to lower dependence on export
business. However the company had to face severe cash crunch resulting in
cash flow issues putting a strain on acquisition of new business. But ORG
due to its resilience and dedicated staff managed to survive the crisis
and focused on completing the ongoing contracts.
Business Vertical REVIEW:
Telecom/IT Systems Integration & Services:
Industry structure and Developments:
Indian economy was not insulated from the ramifications of Global meltdown,
however Telecom vertical has been showing sustained growth and there is
increased awareness that Telecom/IT are growth engines to boost
productivity and competitiveness in the Industry. Government has realized
rightfully and taken initiatives for using Technology to empower citizens
through E- Governance, which has resulted in increased Telecom /IT spending
by Corporate and Government sector alike. Governments E- Governance program
has laid increased emphasis on the turnkey solution requirements, which has
resulted in increased deployment of computing infrastructure and networks.
A significant trend was increase in Data centers, Connectivity, and the
last mile solutions. These have been historically the skill sets of ORG.
Thankfully these initiatives of Government and Corporate sector together
have opened up tremendous opportunities for System Integrators and Service
provides.
Opportunities and Threats:
The initiatives taken by Government and Corporate sector and renewed
emphasis on expanding IT/Telecom infrastructure to rural areas provide
ideal target market for the company, which is historically established in
the above space. The renewed emphasis and consolidation among its client
base provides company an exciting opportunity to be able to expand its
business and target higher profitability.
Outlook:
The Company had embarked on consolidating its position by focusing on
acquiring in house skill sets ,solutions and service provision during the
year which has resulted in acceptance of company as a one stop solution
provided which is evident from the repeat business the company is able to
attract and win. The new opportunities have promised a larger market share
for the company.
Risks and Concerns:
Telecom/IT sector in ndia has multiple players both domestic and
international operating in the market. There are continued competitive
pressures on margins and sales. Additionally, cash flow remains a major
constraint as ORGs ability to secure and execute large project profitably.
Telecom:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Telecom sector in Indian Subcontinent, CIS, Africa and South East Asia
continue to be under tremendous growth stage. With the Government
initiative and Corporate emphasis has fuelled technological advances and
newer service offerings there is a renewed growth in the systems
requirement for servicing the growth. The main impetus is from the
subscriber growth being witnessed in these markets which is driving the
growth for equipments and services.
Opportunity & Threats:
Increasing public and private investment for satellite services in broad
casting services (TV, Mobile Earth, Fixed Earth solution), Teleport
Services (Carrier SCPC etc.) and SATCOM (Telecom conversion). Belgium
Satellite Services SA (BSS) being among the top satellite service provides
worldwide will be able to exploit these opportunities.
Outlook:
The Company has major projects under execution phase and is pitching for
diversification in private sector with emphasis on scaling services
business. Telecom segment and Services offering have shown tremendous
growth and is on path to much higher numbers.
Risk and Concerns:
Increase in opportunities in Telecom/IT segment has attracted global
solution provides and increased number of domestic players which has
resulted in increase competition and lower margins. Additionally, cash flow
remains a major constraint as ORGs ability to secure and execute large
project profitably.
Satellite Services:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Satellite services industry cover broadcast teleport services, SATCOM
(Telecom conversions) and satellite teleport services. Satellite services
market to reach amount USD14.8 billion by 2019 and more than 1200
satellites are expected to be lunched in next 10 years. With proliferation
of HD and Digital TV the Broadcasting services as an area is looking up
Europes industry is well placed to exploit these opportunities with
numerous world cast broadcasters.
Opportunity & Threats:
Increasing public and private investment for satellite services in broad
casting services (TV, Mobile Earth, Fixed Earth solution), Teleport
Services (Carrier SCPC etc. ) and SATCOM (Telecom conversion).
Belgium Satellite Services SA (BSS) being among the top satellite service
provides worldwide will be able to exploit the opportunities.
Outlook:
The Company has plan for expansion and strengthen the penetration to
increase the subscriber base within the Belgium and PAN Europe. The company
has robust business plan to concentrate on customer satisfaction, explore
business opportunities in Africa, strengthen tie with Asian Channels and
market share maximization. BSS expects significant business growth with
sustain profit margins.
Risk and Concerns:
The major concern for the company is completion on band with pricing and
advancement in Technologies. Hence the Company is planning to concentrate
on quality of services at competitive pricing.
Software Services:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Software development and services has been and remains the key driving
force in deploying IT services. It has gained impetus from the initiative
taken by the Government for rolling out E-Governance solutions and
Corporate initiative of increasing efficiency and productivity in business.
The BFSI segment is gaining impetus with more and more financial solutions
using IT domain to provide services to ever expanding customer base both in
Urban and Rural India. Immense opportunities are opening up in Global
markets by way of out soused software development.
Opportunity & Threats:
The Software services business of the company has being carried out through
its wholly owned subsidiary Tech Unified, Which is a new venture for the
company and started its operation in the third quarter of the fiscal year
ended March, 2008. The company is making its strategy to grab the
opportunities available within the Middle East and domestic markets
focusing in BFSI segment.
Outlook:
The Company has plans for diversifying and building BPO business and
providing managed services for software solutions. We envisage seeing some
significant revenue growth and increasing in profit margin through this
segment of business, as it compliments the Services business of ORG in
Telecom/IT domain. The jobs which were outsource earlier can now be
undertaken in house thereby providing one stop solution.
Risk and Concerns:
According to Industry reports new players are emerging in this segment both
domestic and Global. There is increased pitch of developed countries not
to outsource to ensure in house jobs is basically the risk and concern for
the Companies business under the segment.