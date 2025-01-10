Organic Recycling Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.7
5.2
0.01
0.46
Preference Capital
0.16
0.16
0.44
0
Reserves
153.9
104.97
91.39
90.03
Net Worth
161.76
110.33
91.84
90.49
Minority Interest
Debt
31.26
65.96
50
50.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
193.02
176.29
141.84
141.19
Fixed Assets
9.26
6.99
4.99
2.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
95.47
95.47
95.47
88.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.17
0.35
0.35
Networking Capital
82.27
73.49
40.82
48.45
Inventories
0.01
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.09
20.63
17.22
11.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
70.81
71.5
62.6
63.85
Sundry Creditors
-6.92
-7.18
-7.39
-6.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.72
-11.46
-31.61
-20.68
Cash
5.79
0.15
0.21
0.79
Total Assets
193.02
176.27
141.84
141.18
