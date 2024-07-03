Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹338.9
Prev. Close₹332
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.72
Day's High₹338.9
Day's Low₹306
52 Week's High₹400
52 Week's Low₹208.6
Book Value₹209.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)243.07
P/E78.3
EPS4.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.7
5.2
0.01
0.46
Preference Capital
0.16
0.16
0.44
0
Reserves
153.9
104.97
91.39
90.03
Net Worth
161.76
110.33
91.84
90.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
27.49
24.72
14.61
12.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.49
24.72
14.61
12.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.62
2.95
3.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SARANG BHAND
Director
YASHAS SUHAS BHAND
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Seema Gawas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Organic Recycling Systems Ltd. was originally incorporated as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on 29th August 2008 by RoC, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Organic Recycling Systems Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 29th September 2022, issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a technology development company focused on pioneering in developing environmental solutions focused on the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) space. It is presently involved in Construction, Development and Maintenance of Waste-to-Energy projects,particularly in the Municipal Solid Waste sector, through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). It has a proven technology and capability of running one of Indias first Waste to Energy (WTE) plant developed on anaerobic biomethanation technology. The Companys business verticals includes Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning(EPC) model and Supply of key equipment. It has presently set up a MSW processing and disposal plant in Solapur, Maharashtra to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into electricity and compost. The Company has been a forerunner in providing sustainable waste management solutions in India since 2008.In 2008, the Company was formed as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited to develop & promote technology for scientif
The Organic Recycling Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹315.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is ₹243.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is 78.3 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Organic Recycling Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is ₹208.6 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Organic Recycling Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 41.88%, 6 Month at 12.79%, 3 Month at 27.94% and 1 Month at -10.51%.
