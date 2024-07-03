Summary

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd. was originally incorporated as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on 29th August 2008 by RoC, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Organic Recycling Systems Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 29th September 2022, issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a technology development company focused on pioneering in developing environmental solutions focused on the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) space. It is presently involved in Construction, Development and Maintenance of Waste-to-Energy projects,particularly in the Municipal Solid Waste sector, through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). It has a proven technology and capability of running one of Indias first Waste to Energy (WTE) plant developed on anaerobic biomethanation technology. The Companys business verticals includes Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning(EPC) model and Supply of key equipment. It has presently set up a MSW processing and disposal plant in Solapur, Maharashtra to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into electricity and compost. The Company has been a forerunner in providing sustainable waste management solutions in India since 2008.In 2008, the Company was formed as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited to develop & promote technology for scientif

