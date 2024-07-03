iifl-logo-icon 1
Organic Recycling Systems Ltd Share Price

315.7
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open338.9
  • Day's High338.9
  • 52 Wk High400
  • Prev. Close332
  • Day's Low306
  • 52 Wk Low 208.6
  • Turnover (lac)58.72
  • P/E78.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value209.89
  • EPS4.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)243.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.35%

Non-Promoter- 79.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.7

5.2

0.01

0.46

Preference Capital

0.16

0.16

0.44

0

Reserves

153.9

104.97

91.39

90.03

Net Worth

161.76

110.33

91.84

90.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

27.49

24.72

14.61

12.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.49

24.72

14.61

12.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.62

2.95

3.26

View Annually Results

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Organic Recycling Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SARANG BHAND

Director

YASHAS SUHAS BHAND

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Seema Gawas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Organic Recycling Systems Ltd

Summary

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd. was originally incorporated as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on 29th August 2008 by RoC, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Organic Recycling Systems Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 29th September 2022, issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a technology development company focused on pioneering in developing environmental solutions focused on the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) space. It is presently involved in Construction, Development and Maintenance of Waste-to-Energy projects,particularly in the Municipal Solid Waste sector, through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). It has a proven technology and capability of running one of Indias first Waste to Energy (WTE) plant developed on anaerobic biomethanation technology. The Companys business verticals includes Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning(EPC) model and Supply of key equipment. It has presently set up a MSW processing and disposal plant in Solapur, Maharashtra to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into electricity and compost. The Company has been a forerunner in providing sustainable waste management solutions in India since 2008.In 2008, the Company was formed as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited to develop & promote technology for scientif
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Organic Recycling Systems Ltd share price today?

The Organic Recycling Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹315.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is ₹243.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is 78.3 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Organic Recycling Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is ₹208.6 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd?

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 41.88%, 6 Month at 12.79%, 3 Month at 27.94% and 1 Month at -10.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Organic Recycling Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.65 %

