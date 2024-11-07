Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Allotment of warrants on a preferential basis by way of private placement

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Organic Recycling Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024, and take note of Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Organic Recycling Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the Copy of the outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024