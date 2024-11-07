|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|Allotment of warrants on a preferential basis by way of private placement
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Organic Recycling Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial result of the company for the half year ended September 30 2024 and take note of Limited Review Report thereon. Organic Recycling Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024, and take note of Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Organic Recycling Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the Copy of the outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Organic Recycling Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss business strategy by participating in selective bid for acquisition of waste management assets through NCLT CIRP process Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Outcome of Board Meeting Please find enclosed herewith the copy of revised Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
