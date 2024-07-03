Organic Recycling Systems Ltd Summary

Organic Recycling Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on 29th August 2008 by RoC, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Organic Recycling Systems Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 29th September 2022, issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a technology development company focused on pioneering in developing environmental solutions focused on the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) space. It is presently involved in Construction, Development and Maintenance of Waste-to-Energy projects,particularly in the Municipal Solid Waste sector, through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). It has a proven technology and capability of running one of Indias first Waste to Energy (WTE) plant developed on anaerobic biomethanation technology. The Companys business verticals includes Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, Engineering Procurement and Commissioning(EPC) model and Supply of key equipment. It has presently set up a MSW processing and disposal plant in Solapur, Maharashtra to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into electricity and compost. The Company has been a forerunner in providing sustainable waste management solutions in India since 2008.In 2008, the Company was formed as Organic Recycling Systems Private Limited to develop & promote technology for scientific & sustainable treatment of waste using Anerobic Digestion Process.In 2009, it acquired Solapur project under 100% Wholly owned subsidiary called Solapur Bioenergy Systems Private Limited fromCicon Environment Technologies Limited.In 2010, construction of 300 TPD MSW Processing Facility under 100% Subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems Private Limited based on the in house developed & validated technology called DRYAD was started.In 2011, Solapur project availed Custom Duty Exemptions for a Waste Management Project. The plant facility at Solapur achieved grid connectivity & commissioned its Biogas to Power Plant in July 2013 with MSEDCL.In 2014, the Company started development of DRYCO-AD Technology for smaller application based on principal of DRYAD Technology & Anaerobic Digestion Process. It commercialized the Descaled DRYCO-AD Technology Project from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., which was to be implemented in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It commissioned a 5 TPD containerized bio-methanation plants for treating biodegradable waste to generate electricity and enriched organic manure and operation & maintenance of the plants at 10 different sites in Delhi during 2018.In 2019, the Company commissioned a minimum processing capacity of 200 TPD Integrated Waste Management & Processing Project each for Palakkad & Kannur Clusters in Consortium with Blue Planet Environmental Solutions India Private Limited.In April 2021, it commissioned construction of a 5 TPD facility to process organic waste for generation of Bio-CNG.The Company completed 100 TPD waste processing plant maintenance and construction for Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in 2023. It also launched its proprietary Sanjeevak carbonization system in December, 2023.The Company raised funds of Rs 50 Cr Equity Shares by way of IPO from public through fresh issue and by issuing 25,00,200 equity shares in September, 2023.