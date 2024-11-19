|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Nov 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|EGM 11/12/2024 Please find enclosed the notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 11, December, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. IST through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024) Please find enclosed Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 11th December 2024 at 11.30 a.m. IST through Video Conference/other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024) Voting Results in respect of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 11/12/2024)
