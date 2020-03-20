Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
1,370.21
632.77
346.17
621.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17,531.03
11,153.99
13,775.19
14,619.75
Net Worth
18,901.24
11,786.76
14,121.36
15,241.15
Minority Interest
Debt
2,46,764.75
2,17,040.12
2,33,931.58
2,19,038.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
622
635
610
991
Total Liabilities
2,66,287.99
2,29,461.88
2,48,662.94
2,35,270.84
Fixed Assets
2,589.27
2,549.63
2,358.46
2,271.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
79,267.82
69,902.27
59,229.26
66,234.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4,203
643
396
525
Networking Capital
4,466.99
6,317.67
11,546.98
5,747.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
10,710.57
10,834.84
16,344.77
10,769.39
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6,243.58
-4,517.17
-4,797.79
-5,022.17
Cash
16,476.09
13,681.43
17,426.24
11,612.43
Total Assets
1,07,003.17
93,094
90,956.94
86,390.85
