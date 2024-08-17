iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged Share Price

43.45
(4.32%)
Mar 20, 2020|03:51:43 PM

Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

41.8

Prev. Close

41.65

Turnover(Lac.)

948.58

Day's High

44.5

Day's Low

40.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,953.56

P/E

9.24

EPS

4.68

Divi. Yield

0

Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Oriental Bank of Commerce(Merged NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oriental Bank of Commerce(Merged SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:38 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.57%

Non-Promoter- 7.60%

Institutions: 7.60%

Non-Institutions: 4.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

1,370.21

632.77

346.17

621.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17,531.03

11,153.99

13,775.19

14,619.75

Net Worth

18,901.24

11,786.76

14,121.36

15,241.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11,613.56

1,678.13

2,705.92

5,361.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Mukesh Kumar Jain

Director(Shareholders)

Desh Deepak Khetrapal

Director(Shareholders)

Ashok Kumar Sharma

Company Secretary

Ekta Pasricha

Director(Shareholders)

Madan Mohan Lal Verma

Executive Director

Vijay Dube

Executive Director

Balakrishna Alse S

Nominee (RBI)

S M Narasimha Swamy

Nominee (Govt)

Sindhu Pillai A

Director(PartTime NonOfficial)

Mala Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged

Summary

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) was started in Lahore, Pakistan in 19th February of the year 1943, made a modest beginning under its Founding Father, Late Rai Bahadur Lala Sohan Lal. OBC is a public sector bank. The bank operates into four business segments comprising of Treasury Operations, Corporate / Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Business Operations. As on 31 March 2018, the banks total number of branches stood at 2,389 as against 2,376 as on 31 March 2017. As on 31 March 2018, the Bank has 2,632 ATMs/ Recyclers, which include 2,334 Onsite ATMs, 296 Offsite ATMs and 2 Mobile ATMs. In 1947, the Bank had to face the holocaust of partition. Branches in the newly formed Pakistan had closed down and the Registered Office had shifted from Lahore to Amritsar. In the year 1951, the registered office was relocated to Delhi. It was nationalized in April of the year 1980. In the year 1992, the merchant banking division of the bank was set up and the bank was authorized to act as a category-I merchant banker by SEBI. OBC launched the scheme christened The Comprehensive Village Development Programme on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, the 13th April of the year 1997 at three villages in Punjab namely Rurki Kalan (Distt. Sangrur), Raje Majra (Distt. Ropar) and Khaira Majha (Distt. Jaladhar) and two villages in Haryana, namely Khunga (Distt. Jind) and Narwal (Distt. Kaithal). Two Banks namely Punjab Co-operative Bank Ltd and Bari Doab Bank Ltd were amalgamated with t
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged

