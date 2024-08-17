Summary

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) was started in Lahore, Pakistan in 19th February of the year 1943, made a modest beginning under its Founding Father, Late Rai Bahadur Lala Sohan Lal. OBC is a public sector bank. The bank operates into four business segments comprising of Treasury Operations, Corporate / Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Business Operations. As on 31 March 2018, the banks total number of branches stood at 2,389 as against 2,376 as on 31 March 2017. As on 31 March 2018, the Bank has 2,632 ATMs/ Recyclers, which include 2,334 Onsite ATMs, 296 Offsite ATMs and 2 Mobile ATMs. In 1947, the Bank had to face the holocaust of partition. Branches in the newly formed Pakistan had closed down and the Registered Office had shifted from Lahore to Amritsar. In the year 1951, the registered office was relocated to Delhi. It was nationalized in April of the year 1980. In the year 1992, the merchant banking division of the bank was set up and the bank was authorized to act as a category-I merchant banker by SEBI. OBC launched the scheme christened The Comprehensive Village Development Programme on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, the 13th April of the year 1997 at three villages in Punjab namely Rurki Kalan (Distt. Sangrur), Raje Majra (Distt. Ropar) and Khaira Majha (Distt. Jaladhar) and two villages in Haryana, namely Khunga (Distt. Jind) and Narwal (Distt. Kaithal). Two Banks namely Punjab Co-operative Bank Ltd and Bari Doab Bank Ltd were amalgamated with t

Read More