Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11,613.56
1,678.13
2,705.92
5,361.34
Other operating items
Operating
11,613.56
1,678.13
2,705.92
5,361.34
Capital expenditure
-8.07
1,082.26
295.51
133.21
Free cash flow
11,605.48
2,760.39
3,001.43
5,494.55
Equity raised
28,719.71
28,443.3
26,709.27
25,850.58
Investing
-7,005.04
4,195.59
566.47
2,917.57
Financing
4,32,722.53
4,24,953.37
4,02,630.07
3,76,020.76
Dividends paid
0
22.5
98.95
227.89
Net in cash
4,66,042.68
4,60,375.15
4,33,006.2
4,10,511.35
