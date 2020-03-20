iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged Cash Flow Statement

43.45
(4.32%)
Mar 20, 2020|03:51:43 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged

Oriental Bank of Commerce Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11,613.56

1,678.13

2,705.92

5,361.34

Other operating items

Operating

11,613.56

1,678.13

2,705.92

5,361.34

Capital expenditure

-8.07

1,082.26

295.51

133.21

Free cash flow

11,605.48

2,760.39

3,001.43

5,494.55

Equity raised

28,719.71

28,443.3

26,709.27

25,850.58

Investing

-7,005.04

4,195.59

566.47

2,917.57

Financing

4,32,722.53

4,24,953.37

4,02,630.07

3,76,020.76

Dividends paid

0

22.5

98.95

227.89

Net in cash

4,66,042.68

4,60,375.15

4,33,006.2

4,10,511.35

