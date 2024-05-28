To,

The Members of

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited

[Formerly known as Oriental Veneer Products Limited]

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Cash Flow statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statment.

Emphasis on Matters

Refer note no. 40 to the financial statements Out of the total debtors of Rs.6302.91 Lacs As at March 31, 2024, Rs.628.52

Lacs has more than one year at the year end. As explained to us, management is in discussion with these debtors to expedite the recoverability of the above aforesaid outstanding amounts and believes that the entire amount is fully recoverable. Therefore, no provision is considered necessary in these financial statements in this regard.

Refer note no. 32 to the financial statements relating to dues to micro and small enterprises as defined under the MSMED Act, 2006, the company has not made interest provision on late payment to creditors, due to the negotiation on the accepted date and materials issues, under the said act as per the applicable provisions of the law in respect to the extent of such parties have been identified on the basis of information collected by the Management.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other information

The CompanyRs.s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the CompanyRs.s annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorsRs. report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information

and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

ManagementRs.s Responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they

could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorsRs. report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorsRs. report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act,we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books, except for certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. Except for the matter described in the Basis of Emphasis on Matters paragraph, In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with applicable Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from

being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Rs.Annexure BRs.. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

2B. with respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorsRs. Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements, if any, refer note 29 to the financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to

the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in

the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

(i) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of

account relating to payroll, order process, general ledger and certain non-editable fields/tables of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2C. With respect to the matter to be included in the AuditorsRs. Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16), as amended;

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Anil Bansal & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 100421W

Anil Bansal

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 043918

Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24043918BKCQDE4018

annexure A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs. REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report of even date]

i. In respect of the CompanyRs.s Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particualrs, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The physical verification of inventory excluding

stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them, if any. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crore, sanctioned by banks based on the security

of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were not subject to audit.

iii. a. The Company has granted loans to one wholly

owned subsidiary company covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The terms and conditions of loan which in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions are generally not prejudicial to the CompanyRs.s interest.

b. As per information and explanation given to us, the principal/interest amounts are repayble on demand and there is no repayment schedule.

c. As per information and explanation given to us, the principal/interest amounts are repayble on demand and hence the amount has not overdue for more than 90 days.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and considering the legal opinion taken by the Company on applicability of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. Further, based on the information and explanations given to us, being an infrastructure company, provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits covered under section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the central government under section 148(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, Prima Facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. we have, however, not made a detailed

examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. According to Information and explanation given to us, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally regularly deposited

with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in a few cases.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, EmployeesRs. State Insurance, Income-Tax, Service Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of Statue Period Type of Liabilities Amount Forum Where Dispute is Pending Income Tax Act, 1961 A.Y.2016-17 Income Tax Rs. 35.68 Lakhs Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 A.Y.2017-18 Income Tax Rs. 737.30 Lakhs Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 April-2016 to June-2017 Excise Rs. 409.96 Lakhs Appellate Tribunal

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has raised new term loans during the year. The term Loans outstanding at the beginning of the year been applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial

public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has made the preferential allotment of equity shares in compliance with section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised, have been used for the purposes they were raised.

xi. a. Based on examination of the books and records of

the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no whistle blower complaint has been received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of

related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on information and explanations provided

to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered u/s 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the

financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no requirement to comply with under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Anil Bansal & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 100421W

Anil Bansal

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 043918

Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24043918BKCQDE4018

ANNEXURE Rs.BRs.

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs. REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Rs.the ActRs.)

We have audited the internal financial controls with accompanying standalone financial statements of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

ManagementRs.s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Rs.Guidance NoteRs.). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to CompanyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AuditorsRs. Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequateinternal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing

the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsRs. judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Anil Bansal & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 100421W

Anil Bansal

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 043918

Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24043918BKCQDE4018