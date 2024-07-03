iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

326.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open348
  • Day's High350.95
  • 52 Wk High445
  • Prev. Close343.45
  • Day's Low326.3
  • 52 Wk Low 218
  • Turnover (lac)339.14
  • P/E163.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value41.75
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,024.99
  • Div. Yield0.03
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 44.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.28

5.39

5.39

5.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

226.13

87.18

84.66

72.94

Net Worth

253.41

92.57

90.05

78.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

95.9

170.82

116.27

92.41

yoy growth (%)

-43.85

46.9

25.81

13.97

Raw materials

-61.9

-116.15

-75.77

-59.78

As % of sales

64.55

67.99

65.16

64.69

Employee costs

-7.4

-13.29

-9.67

-7.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.41

25.26

16.9

12.02

Depreciation

-1.16

-1

-0.94

-0.97

Tax paid

-3.7

-6.47

-5.92

-4.3

Working capital

-3.61

0.85

8.51

-5.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.85

46.9

25.81

13.97

Op profit growth

-43.72

60.48

35.2

83.67

EBIT growth

-43.08

56.72

34.74

60.65

Net profit growth

-43.03

71.23

42.21

86.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

526.2

325.13

172.6

220.17

266.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

526.2

325.13

172.6

220.17

266.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.73

2.09

2.08

2.17

2.49

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED/CFO

Saleh N Mithiborwala

ED / MD / Promoter

Karim N Mithiborwala

WTD & Executive Director

Vali Najmuddin Mithiborwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Govind Mane

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sheetal B Nagda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated on March 08,1991 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Oriental Veneer Products Private Limited. The name of Company subsequently changed from Oriental Veneer Products Private Limited to Oriental Veneer Products Limited on July 03, 1995 and it became a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company name was again changed from Oriental Veneer Products Limited to Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited on March 02, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type Recron, Seat & Bearth, Compreg Boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The Company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway Products.M/s. Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a Subsidiary Company, was incorporated on 25th July 2014 with a motive set up a plant for manufacturing casting foundry products in FY 2015.During the year 2019, the Company bagged the following orders:1. Secured orders from Indian Railways worth Rs 1,523.10 million for manufacturing and supply wagons.2. Secured orders from Titagarh Wagons Limited and Cimmco Limited worth Rs 370.13 million for manufacturing and supply boogies. 3. Secured orders from SAIL RITES worth Rs 559.64 million for manufacturing and supply boogies. The Company achieved another milestone by receiving approval from Government of India-Ministry of Railways Research Designs & Standards Organisation, Lucknow, for its Prototype product BOXHNL Wagons in 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹326.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2024.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is 163.55 and 8.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is ₹218 and ₹445 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd?

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.92%, 3 Years at 43.86%, 1 Year at 28.06%, 6 Month at 21.53%, 3 Month at 28.08% and 1 Month at 32.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.81 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 44.86 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

