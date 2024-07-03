Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹348
Prev. Close₹343.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹339.14
Day's High₹350.95
Day's Low₹326.3
52 Week's High₹445
52 Week's Low₹218
Book Value₹41.75
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,024.99
P/E163.55
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.28
5.39
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.13
87.18
84.66
72.94
Net Worth
253.41
92.57
90.05
78.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
95.9
170.82
116.27
92.41
yoy growth (%)
-43.85
46.9
25.81
13.97
Raw materials
-61.9
-116.15
-75.77
-59.78
As % of sales
64.55
67.99
65.16
64.69
Employee costs
-7.4
-13.29
-9.67
-7.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.41
25.26
16.9
12.02
Depreciation
-1.16
-1
-0.94
-0.97
Tax paid
-3.7
-6.47
-5.92
-4.3
Working capital
-3.61
0.85
8.51
-5.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.85
46.9
25.81
13.97
Op profit growth
-43.72
60.48
35.2
83.67
EBIT growth
-43.08
56.72
34.74
60.65
Net profit growth
-43.03
71.23
42.21
86.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
526.2
325.13
172.6
220.17
266.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
526.2
325.13
172.6
220.17
266.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
2.09
2.08
2.17
2.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED/CFO
Saleh N Mithiborwala
ED / MD / Promoter
Karim N Mithiborwala
WTD & Executive Director
Vali Najmuddin Mithiborwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Govind Mane
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sheetal B Nagda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated on March 08,1991 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Oriental Veneer Products Private Limited. The name of Company subsequently changed from Oriental Veneer Products Private Limited to Oriental Veneer Products Limited on July 03, 1995 and it became a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company name was again changed from Oriental Veneer Products Limited to Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited on March 02, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type Recron, Seat & Bearth, Compreg Boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The Company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway Products.M/s. Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a Subsidiary Company, was incorporated on 25th July 2014 with a motive set up a plant for manufacturing casting foundry products in FY 2015.During the year 2019, the Company bagged the following orders:1. Secured orders from Indian Railways worth Rs 1,523.10 million for manufacturing and supply wagons.2. Secured orders from Titagarh Wagons Limited and Cimmco Limited worth Rs 370.13 million for manufacturing and supply boogies. 3. Secured orders from SAIL RITES worth Rs 559.64 million for manufacturing and supply boogies. The Company achieved another milestone by receiving approval from Government of India-Ministry of Railways Research Designs & Standards Organisation, Lucknow, for its Prototype product BOXHNL Wagons in 2019.
Read More
The Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹326.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2024.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is 163.55 and 8.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd is ₹218 and ₹445 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.92%, 3 Years at 43.86%, 1 Year at 28.06%, 6 Month at 21.53%, 3 Month at 28.08% and 1 Month at 32.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.