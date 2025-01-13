Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.28
5.39
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.13
87.18
84.66
72.94
Net Worth
253.41
92.57
90.05
78.33
Minority Interest
Debt
54.19
47.31
36.64
19.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.83
0.74
0.6
0.61
Total Liabilities
308.43
140.62
127.29
97.97
Fixed Assets
11.76
11.93
8.03
8.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.75
54.75
15.05
15.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
127.69
53.62
85.1
48.14
Inventories
21.86
29.89
23.61
10.53
Inventory Days
40.07
Sundry Debtors
56.74
37.71
39.73
37.24
Debtor Days
141.72
Other Current Assets
94.27
29.43
57.59
31.2
Sundry Creditors
-23.23
-20.73
-13.03
-16.09
Creditor Days
61.23
Other Current Liabilities
-21.95
-22.68
-22.8
-14.74
Cash
114.21
20.32
19.1
26.59
Total Assets
308.41
140.62
127.28
97.97
