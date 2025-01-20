Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.43
103.53
34.52
21.07
Op profit growth
-27.79
127.44
22.81
98.72
EBIT growth
-32.48
121.2
26.29
65.13
Net profit growth
-36.62
108.93
50.78
132.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.29
16.34
14.62
16.01
EBIT margin
12.84
15.7
14.45
15.39
Net profit margin
7
9.12
8.88
7.92
RoCE
10.74
19.14
13.09
14.31
RoNW
4.65
10.31
7.82
6.72
RoA
1.46
2.77
2.01
1.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.86
4.51
21.61
13.92
Dividend per share
0.2
0.2
2
2
Cash EPS
1.86
3.74
16.9
9.61
Book value per share
16.7
14.04
78.34
59.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.63
6.27
2.04
1.77
P/CEPS
28.52
7.56
2.61
2.57
P/B
3.19
2.01
0.56
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
12.57
7.06
15.61
10.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
9.25
16.8
Tax payout
-23.23
-23.82
-28.21
-33.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.43
56.97
86.87
94.3
Inventory days
133.03
96.71
112.04
103.54
Creditor days
-58.7
-51.24
-80.39
-72.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.45
-4.21
-6.97
-4.52
Net debt / equity
1.5
2.28
2.29
1.84
Net debt / op. profit
4.31
3.96
5.05
3.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.05
-67.76
-62.98
-65.46
Employee costs
-4.67
-6.46
-8.91
-9.45
Other costs
-9.97
-9.42
-13.48
-9.05
