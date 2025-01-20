iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

270.5
(-1.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.43

103.53

34.52

21.07

Op profit growth

-27.79

127.44

22.81

98.72

EBIT growth

-32.48

121.2

26.29

65.13

Net profit growth

-36.62

108.93

50.78

132.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.29

16.34

14.62

16.01

EBIT margin

12.84

15.7

14.45

15.39

Net profit margin

7

9.12

8.88

7.92

RoCE

10.74

19.14

13.09

14.31

RoNW

4.65

10.31

7.82

6.72

RoA

1.46

2.77

2.01

1.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.86

4.51

21.61

13.92

Dividend per share

0.2

0.2

2

2

Cash EPS

1.86

3.74

16.9

9.61

Book value per share

16.7

14.04

78.34

59.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.63

6.27

2.04

1.77

P/CEPS

28.52

7.56

2.61

2.57

P/B

3.19

2.01

0.56

0.41

EV/EBIDTA

12.57

7.06

15.61

10.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

9.25

16.8

Tax payout

-23.23

-23.82

-28.21

-33.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.43

56.97

86.87

94.3

Inventory days

133.03

96.71

112.04

103.54

Creditor days

-58.7

-51.24

-80.39

-72.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.45

-4.21

-6.97

-4.52

Net debt / equity

1.5

2.28

2.29

1.84

Net debt / op. profit

4.31

3.96

5.05

3.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.05

-67.76

-62.98

-65.46

Employee costs

-4.67

-6.46

-8.91

-9.45

Other costs

-9.97

-9.42

-13.48

-9.05

Oriental Rail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.