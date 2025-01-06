iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

326.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Oriental Rail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.41

25.26

16.9

12.02

Depreciation

-1.16

-1

-0.94

-0.97

Tax paid

-3.7

-6.47

-5.92

-4.3

Working capital

-3.61

0.85

8.51

-5.29

Other operating items

Operating

5.93

18.64

18.53

1.44

Capital expenditure

0.34

1.82

2.53

1.14

Free cash flow

6.27

20.46

21.06

2.58

Equity raised

125.55

81.36

54.1

41.26

Investing

0

6.25

0

0.5

Financing

-20.84

1.04

5.97

42.89

Dividends paid

0

0

1.07

1.07

Net in cash

110.98

109.11

82.21

88.31

Oriental Rail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.