Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.41
25.26
16.9
12.02
Depreciation
-1.16
-1
-0.94
-0.97
Tax paid
-3.7
-6.47
-5.92
-4.3
Working capital
-3.61
0.85
8.51
-5.29
Other operating items
Operating
5.93
18.64
18.53
1.44
Capital expenditure
0.34
1.82
2.53
1.14
Free cash flow
6.27
20.46
21.06
2.58
Equity raised
125.55
81.36
54.1
41.26
Investing
0
6.25
0
0.5
Financing
-20.84
1.04
5.97
42.89
Dividends paid
0
0
1.07
1.07
Net in cash
110.98
109.11
82.21
88.31
